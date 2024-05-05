Drew Carey will never retire from 'Price is Right' hosting gig: 'I want to die on stage'

Drew Carey came on down, and he's never going back.

"The Price is Right" host admitted his gig on the game show is the ultimate job, and if he has a say about his future, he won't be giving up his role anytime soon.

"I want to die on stage with a microphone in my hand," Carey told Entertainment Tonight.

Carey joined "The Price is Right" in October 2007 after Bob Barker retired from hosting the longest-running game show in television history that same year. Barker began hosting "The Price is Right" in 1972.

Carey was candid about the late game show host, who died in August 2023 after battling Alzheimers.

"I think Bob made a mistake by retiring," Carey said. "I'm not gonna make that same mistake. As long as my heart is ticking, and they want me to be on the show, I think I'm gonna do 'The Price is Right.' I just love it."

He added, "I think I was made for it."

Carey was asked if he had any advice for a newcomer to the game show circuit, Ryan Seacrest. The "American Idol" host will soon take over responsibilities at "Wheel of Fortune" following Pat Sajack's departure.

"Do I have any advice for billionaire Ryan Seacrest? Who hosts everything all the time? No," he said with a laugh.

"Bro, I think you got it. I think you know what to do. I think you know how to host things. Don't worry about it. You're going to be fine."

Despite having nine years of success hosting the "Drew Carey Show," Carey was reluctant to take over for Barker and initially turned down the offer to host.

"If you think I'm going to sit at 'The Price Is Right' so everybody can take potshots at me, forget it," he told CBS News at the time.

After a few conversations with friends and family, Carey agreed to take the job and has since been hosting "The Price is Right." He's also maintained signing off the show with Barker's famous tagline, "Have your pets spayed or neutered."

"It's a tradition," Carey told CBS News in 2007. "It's been here all this time. I don't want to get rid of that."