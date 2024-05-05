Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Drew Carey will never retire from 'Price is Right' hosting gig: 'I want to die on stage'

Game show host Drew Carey has been at the helm of 'Price is Right' since 2007

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Drew Carey came on down, and he's never going back.

"The Price is Right" host admitted his gig on the game show is the ultimate job, and if he has a say about his future, he won't be giving up his role anytime soon.

"I want to die on stage with a microphone in my hand," Carey told Entertainment Tonight.

Drew Carey holds microphone during The Price is Right hosting gig.

Drew Carey has hosted "The Price is Right" since 2007. (Getty Images)

Carey joined "The Price is Right" in October 2007 after Bob Barker retired from hosting the longest-running game show in television history that same year. Barker began hosting "The Price is Right" in 1972.

Carey was candid about the late game show host, who died in August 2023 after battling Alzheimers.

"I think Bob made a mistake by retiring," Carey said. "I'm not gonna make that same mistake. As long as my heart is ticking, and they want me to be on the show, I think I'm gonna do 'The Price is Right.' I just love it."

Drew Carey and Bob Barker chat on The Price is Right

Drew Carey replaced Bob Barker as the host of "The Price is Right" in 2007. (Paul Archuleta)

He added, "I think I was made for it."

Carey was asked if he had any advice for a newcomer to the game show circuit, Ryan Seacrest. The "American Idol" host will soon take over responsibilities at "Wheel of Fortune" following Pat Sajack's departure.

"Do I have any advice for billionaire Ryan Seacrest? Who hosts everything all the time? No," he said with a laugh. 

"Bro, I think you got it. I think you know what to do. I think you know how to host things. Don't worry about it. You're going to be fine."

Drew Carey on the Price Is Right in 2010

Carey says he'll never retire from hosting the best game show on television. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown)

Despite having nine years of success hosting the "Drew Carey Show," Carey was reluctant to take over for Barker and initially turned down the offer to host. 

"If you think I'm going to sit at 'The Price Is Right' so everybody can take potshots at me, forget it," he told CBS News at the time.

After a few conversations with friends and family, Carey agreed to take the job and has since been hosting "The Price is Right." He's also maintained signing off the show with Barker's famous tagline, "Have your pets spayed or neutered."

"It's a tradition," Carey told CBS News in 2007. "It's been here all this time. I don't want to get rid of that."

