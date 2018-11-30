‘Thursday Night Football’ ratings hit all-time high for Fox and NFL

It's a touchdown! Thursday night was a big win for the Dallas Cowboys and Fox's "Thursday Night Football" franchise.

On Thursday, the New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup not only marked the end of the Saints' 10-game winning streak but an all-time rating hight for the NFL and Fox.

While the Cowboys celebrated playoff contention, according to Deadline, "Thursday Night Football" is now the leading weeknight football host for NFL viewing, gaining it's highest ratings ever and beating out the other network competition.

Deadline reported that the Cowboys-Saints head-to-head gained 28 percent more views than Thanksgiving's primetime game on NBC, where the Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons 31-17.

Ratings for "TNF" are also said to be 4 percent over where they were this time in the season last year.

“TNF” made its debut on Fox back in August with Sunday's mainstays Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long hosting the coverage.

"I am looking forward to expanding FOX's presence with the NFL and bringing the viewers a great evening of Thursday Night Football,” Strahan said when the show was announced.

Fox has aired NFL games on Sundays for the past 24 seasons.

"As one of the leaders in sports television and a recognized innovator of NFL game broadcasts for many years, we're excited to be extending our partnership with Fox Sports, one of our most trusted and valued partners, to include ‘Thursday Night Football,’" NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said when the deal was announced.

"TNF" coverage will continue on December 6 with the Jacksonville Jaguars playing the Tennessee Titans.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.