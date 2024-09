Although it's been 40 years since the finale of "Three's Company" aired on ABC, the show remains relevant in popular culture, with the antics of three single roommates all living under the same roof still resonating for its joy, humor and innovation.

Although many of the show's stars have passed, one of the leads is speaking out about why she thinks the series has seen such success.

"The most dear, precious, tender – and utterly unexpected – experiences that have come from working in ‘Three’s Company’ are the many, many adults who have told me that ‘Three’s Company’ was a safe haven they could count on during their teen years – for some, the only safe haven," Joyce DeWitt, who played Janet Wood, told US Weekly.

Although the show aired its final episode in September 1984, DeWitt says over the past four decades she's received "countless letters" and had "spontaneous conversations" with fans, all of whom she believes found "comfort" in the sitcom.

"It was a ‘time out’ from the oppressive, challenging, difficult circumstances they were navigating in their young lives," DeWitt explained of why fans enjoyed the program. "And, oh by the way, they say the characters also did stupid, crazy stuff that made them laugh. But it was the love, trust and support of the characters, one to the other, that made them lifelong fans."

DeWitt gave an example of a particular interaction that reinforced this: a fan told her the show "was a family."

"That as an actor you could be part of such an impact or presence in a young person’s life when all you were doing was trying to make people laugh, that feedback is a blessing unimaginable!" she stated. The shenanigans portrayed by DeWitt and co-stars John Ritter and Suzanne Somers (for four seasons) and later, Priscilla Barnes, lived on television from 1977-1984.

DeWitt spoke fondly of her costars who have died. Somers, who passed away in 2023 from breast cancer, was, DeWitt said, "absolutely wonderful," and Ritter, who passed away in 2003 during heart surgery, was "a true gift."

"I think I would not be chastised by my friends and fellow cast members in speaking for all of us in saying that working with John was a gift," she shared. "An adventure and a gift, a true gift."

But DeWitt did have one qualm with her hit show, how her character rode off into the sunset. "I was a bit offended when it was time to retire the show that they chose to ‘marry her off’ as the path forward for that character," DeWitt admitted. "I would have sent her to law school or medical school or to the Peace Corps."