Suzanne Somers wants a ‘Three’s Company’ reboot with a John Ritter hologram, late actor’s son

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Suzanne Somers had a unique idea for a "Three’s Company" reboot.

The actress famously starred in the hit ’70s sitcom alongside John Ritter and Joyce DeWitt. Ritter passed away in 2003 at age 54 from an aortic dissection, a break in the main artery that carries blood from the heart.

"I had suggested a show where you would imagine that Chrissy Snow and Jack Tripper eventually got married and had a child," the 75-year-old recently revealed on the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast. Somers played Snow while Ritter starred as her roommate.

Somers suggested that the late actor's eldest son, Jason Ritter, could play Snow and Tripper’s son. The patriarch could also appear in digital form.

SUZANNE SOMERS SAYS GROWING UP THE CHILD OF AN ALCOHOLIC HELPED HER KEEP HER COOL DURING INTRUDER INCIDENT

"I had suggested this to Jason’s people and that the show would be me and Jason, but that John would appear as a hologram because it’d be like he was back and alive," said Somers. "But Jason doesn’t want to do anything reminiscent of what his father did."

"Three’s Company" aired for eight seasons on ABC between 1977 and 1984. Somers was famously fired by ABC in 1982 after she asked for a pay hike. She later starred in another series titled "Step by Step," which aired from 1991 until 1998.

Somers hasn’t done a sitcom since "Step by Step." However, she told the outlet that a "Three’s Company" reboot would encourage her to return to the small screen.

"That was the last time I got kinda turned on by thinking about doing a series again," said Somers. "The marketing is so much better. Suzanne Somers and John Ritter’s son, Jason. And I guess that’s what he didn’t want, but that’s a marketer’s dream. Suzanne Somers and Fred Schmoe is not a marketer’s dream, you know what I mean?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Back in 2017, Somers told Fox News Digital that Ritter unexpectedly reached out to her a month before his sudden death. Somers claimed that after she was fired, she never heard from any of her co-stars, including Ritter. She described getting a surprise phone call from him while getting her hair done at a beauty parlor.

"I go to the phone. I said, ‘John?’" Somers recalled. "He said, ‘Hey babe,’ and I knew his voice right away. And then he said, ‘I forgive you.’ I had a moment of, ‘Uh, you forgive me?’ And then I thought, ‘Be the grownup.’ And so I said, ‘Thanks.’

"And he said, ‘I’m doing a show called ‘Eight Simple Rules’ and there’s a dream sequence and I want to have a nightmare, and in my nightmare, you... are in the dream.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’d love to work with you again, but… This isn’t the way I want to come back, a nightmare. Really?’"

Their brief conversation would spark a possible collaboration that never came to be.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I said, ‘Why don’t we find an actual project?’" said Somers. "‘Why don’t we do something together?’ He said, ‘All right. That’s a good idea. I’ll look.’ I said, ‘I’ll look.’ And a month later, he died. So there was a resolution, which feels good. We probably would’ve found a project, which would’ve worked. I always thought Jack Tripper should’ve married Chrissy Snow anyway and that should be the spinoff. I’m glad I had that resolution with him. Really glad."