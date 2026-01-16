'Thorn Birds' star Rachel Ward fires back at fans who mocked her 'unkempt appearance' at 68

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rachel Ward is responding to the fans that criticize her for aging naturally.

Over the holidays, the "Thorn Birds" star sparked conversation around her appearance after sharing her farm in Australia with her followers online. Users bombarded her Instagram video with comments, suggesting she looked older than 68.

The video has reached almost 1 million views and has thousands of comments, mostly of people praising her for showing "what true beauty is" with a few nasty messages about her looks.

After her video reached many viewers, Ward decided to upload a follow-up video on Thursday, discussing her age and choice to not get work done in her 60s.

"Dear those of you who responded to the brouhaha over the trolls criticizing my appearance, I have tried to do a little better today. I ran my hands through my hair, etc. but anyways, just to say, do not fear aging. It's a wonderful period of life, in your 60s. I am more fulfilled than ever and I have no regrets, leaving my youth and beauty behind," Ward said in her video.

She continued, "I'm not youthful, but I am a very happy camper. Later years are to be exalted and welcomed. You wait until you get there. They have so many other gifts to bestow that you have no idea what they are until you get there."

Ward ended her video message by thanking her fans who sent kind messages after a "few trolls" left unkind comments about her looks.

"Don't worry about me. I do recognize that we're all a little bit worried about losing our youth and resorting to rather drastic ways of holding on to it, but let it go," Ward concluded.

The star captioned her video by stating she was "overwhelmed" by the people offering her compliments after "a few fearful trolls went on the attack of my rather unkempt appearance before Christmas."

The actress said that she lives on a farm now, so doesn't spend too much time on her appearance every day.

Ward runs a beef cattle farm in Australia with her husband and former "The Thorn Birds" co-star, Bryan Brown. The couple have three adult children: daughters Matilda and Rosie and a son, Joe.

