Former reality TV star Thomas Ravenel sentenced in assault and battery case

Ex-"Southern Charm" star Thomas Ravenel has taken a plea deal.

The former South Carolina treasurer, 56, has been fined $500 after he pled guilty in the assault and battery charge case brought against him by his children's former nanny.

Ravenel was initially charged with misdemeanor second-degree assault and battery after the nanny said the former Bravo star dropped his pants and fondled her at his Charleston home in January 2015.

MODEL CLAIMS 'SOUTHERN CHARM' STAR THOMAS RAVENEL SETTLED SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE WITH HER MOTHER

Ravenel pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended if he pays a $500 fine.

WCSC-TV reports Ravenel said in court Wednesday he tried to kiss her and grabbed her arm, and he was wrong. Prosecutors say the woman agreed to the deal.

THOMAS RAVENEL QUITS 'SOUTHERN CHARM' AMID SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

Bravo parted ways with Ravenel after his arrest.

Ravenel pleaded guilty to cocaine charges in 2007 and resigned as state treasurer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.