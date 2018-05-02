Model claims 'Southern Charm' star Thomas Ravenel settled sexual assault case with her mother

A model-turned realtor has accused "Southern Charm" star Thomas Ravenel of sexually assaulting her mother while on a first date in 2015.

Ashley Perkins told Fox News her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, met Ravenel over Tinder in October 2015. She said after a few months of talking, Ravenel asked Debbie on a last minute date on December 25, just a month after Ravenel's now-former girlfriend gave birth to their son on November 10.

"[My mother] told me that he grabbed her by the wrist and held her down. He then proceeded to pull his penis out," Ashley told Fox News. "She said no and then he shoved his fingers inside of her vagina and later her anal area."

A rep for "Southern Charm" and Ravenel did not return Fox News' requests for comment.

She continued, "...She finally screamed at him, 'You're a rapist!' And apparently that was a trigger word for him because he jumped right off of her."

Ashley told us she felt compelled to speak out after she realized she was not bound by the non-disclosure agreement her mother allegedly signed on June 1, 2016. She said she started sharing the story on social media three weeks ago after seeing a commercial for Ravenel's Bravo show.

"I pushed her to take the pictures [of her wrists] as evidence," she said adding that she and her mother had planned to go to the police but "as we started researching him, we realized he's a powerful man and we're just normal people, so my mom was afraid to go to the police."

Instead, Ashley and her mom contacted a lawyer they knew who suggested they arrange for a settlement with Ravenel. Ashley said her mom later reached out to Gloria Allred who agreed to take her case. Ravenel reportedly agreed to settle with Debbie for $200,000, according to Ashley who said she was present during the mediation on June 1, 2016.

Ravenel has yet to publicly comment on Perkins' allegations. His current girlfriend, Ashley Jacobs, appeared on the Internet show "The Morning Toast" on Wednesday and Perkins posted a comment during her interview asking Jacobs to address the alleged assault.

Jacobs remained mum during the interview but shared a photo of herself embracing Ravenel with the caption, "Do not judge my story by the chapter you walked in on" on Instagram.

Ravenel, the son of former South Carolina Congressman Arthur Ravenel, Jr., served as State Treasurer for South Carolina from January 10, 2007 to July 24, 2007. He was suspended from his duties after he was sentenced to serve 10 months on federal cocaine distribution charges.