‘The View’ promises to disavow ‘friend to the show’ Michael Avenatti if he’s guilty of domestic abuse

“The View” co-hosts declared Thursday that “friend to the show” Michael Avenatti would be disavowed by the ABC News gab fest if domestic violence charges against him are proven to be true.

“We know him, he comes on the show. It was very upsetting to hear this, very disappointing. If it proves to be true, I will disavow him. I think he should take a polygraph test just to clear the air,” co-host Joy Behar said. “I think that would help him.”

Avenatti, a frequent critic of President Trump and the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, made bail after his arrest on domestic violence charges and said he will be “fully exonerated."

While CNN and MSNBC have been accused of downplaying the incident, ABC News’ “The View” unloaded on Avenatti -- who has been a frequent guest on the show.

Co-host Abby Huntsman declared that if the accusations are true, then Avenatti “deserves to be raked through the coals,” because he fancies himself as a champion of the #MeToo movement.

“Although, I will say the same thing that I said during the Kavanaugh investigation, that I am a true believer in due process.. what drives me crazy is the hypocrisy in these moments,” Huntsman said. ‘I think if you believe in due process with Kavanaugh, you should also believe in due process with Michael Avenatti.”

Avenatti -- who considers himself a contender to challenge President Trump in the 2020 election -- famously promoted uncorroborated smears of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by his client Julie Swetnick.

“I was very disappointed as well when I heard about this, because he is a friend to the show,” co-host Sunny Hostin said. “You have a police spokesman saying that the victim had visible injuries. And he was arrested. $50,000 bail. That means that the officers had probable cause to arrest. And so, you know, we don’t know a lot. We don’t know who the alleged victim is. But if true, I’m so disappointed, I’m so disappointed.”

Hostin continued: “We would have to disavow him. And he is a friend to the show, but you cannot abuse women. You cannot do it.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said if the allegations are true then “all bets are off” when it comes to the attorney.

“The world is watching,” she said.

On Wednesday, Avenatti was formally charged with felony domestic violence and his bail was set at $50,000, an LAPD spokesperson told Fox News. He rose to fame representing Daniels, who claims she was paid hush money to cover up an alleged affair with Trump. The porn star has also said she will distance herself from Avenatti if the charges against him turn out to be true.

"I have never struck a woman. I never will strike a woman. I have been an advocate for women’s rights my entire career and I’m going to continue to be an advocate. I am not going to be intimidated from stopping what I am doing," Avenatti said on Wednesday. "I am a father to two beautiful, smart daughters. I would never disrespect them by touching a woman inappropriately or striking a woman. I am looking forward to a full investigation at which point I am confident I will be fully exonerated. I also want to thank everyone for their support that has reached out. You know my character. You know me as a man and I appreciate it."

