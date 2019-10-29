'The View' co-hosts clash over questioning military service members' loyalty

"The View" co-hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar had a disagreement on Tuesday as they discussed whether it was appropriate to be especially hesitant about questioning the loyalty of members of the military.

"They're all soldiers who have fought and sacrificed and served for this country. We should not be questioning their loyalty -- people who put their life on the line for America and for freedom. Their loyalty to America should not be questioned, and I'm not going to sit here and do it," McCain said.

During the show, Behar questioned McCain for giving military members such a substantial benefit of the doubt. McCain also mentioned that she was upset with former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton for appearing to call Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, a Russian asset.

"Hold on a second. Just because somebody served does not ipso facto make them above reproach," Behar said.

McCain responded: "For me and where I come from, it does."

WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL TESTIFIES ON UKRAINE CALL CONCERNS, AS PRESIDENT BLASTS 'NEVER TRUMPER WITNESS'

Behar eventually countered by pointing out that Benedict Arnold, a notorious traitor during the Revolutionary War, served as an American military officer. Co-host Sunny Hostin also pointed to Chelsea Manning, a military veteran who leaked sensitive information through WikiLeaks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The debate came as the group discussed the controversy surrounding veteran Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified about concerns surrounding Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine. According to The New York Times, Vindman spoke Ukrainian and the country's officials sought advice from him in how to deal with Rudy Giuliani, the president's attorney.

"The View's" conversation eventually got to the point where Whoopie Goldberg asked everyone to "take a breath" because people started talking over each other.

"Well, it's 'The View,'" McCain rebutted.