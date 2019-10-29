McCarthy: Dems have used leaks to 'friendly media' to sway voters in favor of impeachment

House Democrats leading the inquiry against President Trump have been looking for something they could "hang their hat on" for impeachment, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy said Tuesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday the House will vote this week on a resolution to formalize and establish the parameters of the impeachment inquiry. Fox News has learned the vote will take place Thursday on the House floor.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with anchor Jon Scott, the Fox News contributor said that he believes Republicans were right to push for the vote, but that the Democrats' strategy thus far has worked in their favor.

McCarthy told Scott that Democrats' secret proceedings have "really handcuffed the Republicans in what they've been allowed to review about it and to say about it publicly, and then the Democrats decide what gets leaked to their friendly media."

"And that's, I think, a really bad way to go about things," he added.

However, McCarthy said the polls have "broken in a marked way ... in the favor of the Democrats."

"So now, the country overall favors the impeachment inquiry by about nine percent," he said. "Even on the question of removing the president from office, the numbers have started to cut against the president. Not in a way that I think there's a threat that he will be removed from office now, but the trend is not good here."

In a recent op-ed for National Review, McCarthy wrote that "the President’s best Ukraine defense has always been that any quid pro quo demand was not close to an impeachable offense."

"And, if it wasn't Trump," said McCarthy, "we wouldn't be talking about them in terms of impeachment and removal."