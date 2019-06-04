The show will go on: Play based on FBI officials' anti-Trump texts gets new venue

EXCLUSIVE -- The stage play based on anti-Trump text messages between disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI counsel Lisa Page will go on after the Washington, D.C. theater that was expected to hold it backed out of the project last week, citing "violent threats."

Fox News has learned that the play, called "FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers," has found a new venue after the Mead Theater space in the Studio Theatre complex canceled the planned event last week. The show will now be held in the amphitheater at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, just a few blocks from the White House, on June 13.

Actor Dean Cain, a frequent Fox News guest best known for playing Clark Kent/Superman in the TV series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," will play Peter Strzok and actress Kristy Swanson, known for her roles in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Big Daddy," is set to play Page.

The play's entire script is taken verbatim from the messages as well as Strzok and Page's answers to prolonged questioning in private congressional hearings. The show will also be filmed and released online.

The performance is meant to expose "what was really going on in the FBI in the run-up to the investigation into the alleged Trump/Russia collusion as senior FBI agents became increasingly alarmed that Donald Trump might win the election," according to a press release.

The play's writer, conservative filmmaker Phelim McAleer, described the development as "a victory for artistic freedom and the truth, and a victory over the cowards who tried to stop the play."

"It's very heartening to see that at least one theater in D.C. doesn't practice censorship because it can't handle the truth," McAleer told Fox News Tuesday. "The Reagan Amphitheater management is to be applauded."

In a statement sent to Fox News last week, a Studio Theatre spokesman said the theater canceled its contract because "Media reports have made us aware of undisclosed details about the event."

"Additionally, there have been open and violent threats made against the theater and event participants. Studio has an institutional responsibility to consider the safety of our staff, patrons, community, event organizers and attendees. These concerns must be paramount."

The spokesman said "we have no further comment at this point," when Fox News asked for details of the "violent threats."

However, Swanson addressed the threats on "Fox & Friends" last week, saying, "There was a death threat last week on Twitter to lock the doors and burn down the theater."

"That's unfortunate. Nobody wants to see something like that."

When asked what made her want to participate in the play Swanson said, "I think it's a story that people need to hear."

Strzok was the senior FBI agent working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian activities during the 2016 presidential campaign. He left the investigation in late July 2017 after the text messages between him and Page were discovered.

In June of last year, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz published a report that revealed dozens of anti-Trump text messages between Strzok and Page.

Horowitz, who at the time was investigating the bureau's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state, found that some bureau officials "appeared to mix political opinion with discussions about the MYE investigation." MYE refers to Midyear Exam, which was the FBI's code word for the Clinton probe.

"I was shocked when I read the texts and their answers in private congressional hearings. Most people have no idea what the people behind the Russia investigation were saying when they thought no one was looking," McAleer said. "People need to know about these texts and how the establishment tried to subvert democracy because they didn't like who the public had chosen."

Page briefly served on Mueller’s team before returning to the FBI's Office of General Counsel in July 2017. After Strzok was removed from the investigation, he was reassigned to the FBI's Human Resources Division.

In July 2016, Strzok opened the FBI’s initial Russia investigation, which was nicknamed "Crossfire Hurricane" inside the bureau.

Page resigned from the bureau in May of 2018, and Strzok eventually was fired in August 2018.

Many of McAleer’s projects have been controversial, including his play "Ferguson," about the 2014 police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Miss. McAleer said he faced "similar censorship" when he put on that play in Los Angeles.

