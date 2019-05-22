Dean Cain to play FBI agent and Trump nemesis Peter Strzok in play

Dean Cain will play Peter Strzok, the disgraced FBI agent and nemesis of President Trump, in a stage play based on anti-Trump text messages between Strzok and former FBI counsel Lisa Page. The pair had an affair before Strzok was removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team in the Russia investigation.

The dramatized stage reading is called “FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers” and will be based on transcripts of Strzok and Page’s answers to prolonged questioning in private congressional hearings. The script is said to be 100 percent verbatim and the staged reading is scheduled to premiere in a theater in Washington, D.C. It will be filmed and released online.

The performance will expose “what was really going on in the FBI in the run-up to the investigation into the alleged Trump/Russia collusion as senior FBI agents became increasingly alarmed that Donald Trump might win the election,” according to a press release.

The reenactment will use only the exact texts between Strzok and Page and transcripts of the congressional hearings where both were forensically and aggressively questioned, the release stated.

Cain, a frequent Fox News guest who is best known for playing Clark Kent/Superman in the TV series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” said he is “looking forward to playing Peter Strzok as written by Peter Strzok.”

Kristy Swanson is set to play Page. Her acting career spans four decades and includes roles in “Ferris Bueller's Day Off,” “Pretty in Pink,” and “Big Daddy.”

The play was written by conservative filmmaker Phelim McAleer, who has worked on films about abortion and fracking. Many of projects have been controversial including his play “Ferguson,” about the police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

On Strzok and Page, McAleer said, “I was shocked when I read the text and their answers in private congressional hearings. Most people have no idea what the people behind the Russia investigation were saying when they thought no one was looking. People need to know about these texts and how the establishment tried to subvert democracy because they didn’t like who the public had chosen.”

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz uncovered a series of anti-Trump text messages between Strzok and Page. Both were assigned to work on the special counsel’s team in 2017 to investigate Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates in the 2016 presidential election.

Page served on Mueller’s team on a short detail, returning to the FBI’s Office of General Counsel in July 2017. Strzok, though, was removed from the team and was reassigned to the FBI’s Human Resources Division. Prior to serving in the special counsel’s office, Strzok was a top agent in the bureau’s counterintelligence division.

Strzok is the FBI agent who, in July 2016, opened the FBI’s initial Russia investigation, which was nicknamed “Crossfire Hurricane” inside the bureau.

Page resigned from the bureau in May of 2018, and Strzok eventually was fired in August 2018.

Horowitz, who at the time was investigating the bureau’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state, found that some bureau officials “appeared to mix political opinion with discussions about the MYE investigation.” MYE refers to Midyear Exam, which was the FBI’s code word for the Clinton probe.

The stage performance is to be held at the Mead Theater in Washington on June 13. The plan is to film it for public release later.

The event is being financed by a crowdfunding campaign, according to the press release.

