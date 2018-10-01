Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' drops first teaser trailer

The first trailer for the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” has dropped and it’s the imaginative fantasy that fans of the singer were hoping for.

Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for the Dexter Fletcher-helmed film, starring Taron Egerton as rock icon Elton John, who coincidentally had a role in Egerton’s “Kingsman II: The Golden Circle.” The trailer depicts flashes of Elton John in his more formative years with all the glamorous and opulent costumes one expects from him. However, the teaser also depicts the dark side of the 71-year-old star, as well as the trials and tribulations that come with being a famous artist.

In addition, the teaser gives fans a look at the psychedelic nature of the film, which will disappoint those who are looking for a more straightforward biopic that’s grounded in our reality. At one point, Egerton begins to float along with his crowd as he sings a soulful rendition of “Rocketman.”

The teaser ends with a title card calling it, “Based on a true fantasy.” Elton John himself took to Twitter to call the film an “epic musical fantasy.”

You can watch Egerton as John in the first teaser trailer for “Rocket Man” below.