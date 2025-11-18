NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michelle Pfeiffer is excited about next year, so she can spend the time being a loving and attentive grandmother.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Pfeiffer – who was joined by her "Oh. What. Fun." co-star, Felicity Jones – discussed becoming a grandma for the first time last year.

She made the announcement back in September, but didn't reveal many details about the new little one at the time. Pfeiffer told Fox News Digital that her daughter, Claudia Rose Pfeiffer, was her child that welcomed a baby in 2024.

"Well, I mean, look, I am feeling very blessed for the opportunities that are presenting themselves to me and loving the work. I've been like working with incredible cast members in all three things that I've done recently. Great directors, great material. However, little did I know my daughter was planning on getting pregnant, which she did successfully," Pfeiffer said.

MICHELLE PFEIFFER SAYS BEING A GRANDMOTHER MADE HER FALL IN LOVE WITH ACTING AGAIN

Pfeiffer said that her priorities have shifted now that she's a grandmother, and she plans on not working as much in 2026.

"So I think I'm going to have probably most of next year off, which I'm really looking forward to. Look, it's an embarrassment of riches, honestly. It's like, ‘wah.’ I'm just really wanting my choices and the way I spend my time — whatever time I have left — to spend it meaningfully is what I'm focusing on." — Michelle Pfeiffer

"And lo and behold, here I am working a lot. So I think I'm going to have probably most of next year off, which I'm really looking forward to. Look, it's an embarrassment of riches, honestly. It's like, ‘wah.’ I'm just really wanting my choices and the way I spend my time — whatever time I have left — to spend it meaningfully is what I'm focusing on," Pfeiffer said.

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer 'looking forward' to having most of 2026 off to focus on being a grandmother: ‘It's an embarrassment of riches’

Pfeiffer is a mom to two kids. She adopted her daughter, Claudia Rose, shortly before her marriage to husband David E. Kelley . The two welcomed their son, John Henry Kelley II, in 1994.

During an appearance on the " SmartLess " podcast in September, Pfeiffer said that becoming a grandmother has been "heaven."

MICHELLE PFEIFFER LEADS ‘YELLOWSTONE' SPINOFF ‘THE MADISON’: WHAT TO KNOW

"I don't have time nor the desire to go that deep for that long and not be present. I realize I have a finite amount of time left and — I might announce on this show — that I became a grandmother last year. I've been very quiet about it and it is — it's heaven. It's ridiculous," she said at the time.

Pfeiffer added, "And if I had known that I was going to be a grandmother, I wouldn't have taken on so much work, but I've enjoyed everything and I'm really grateful. I've loved — I love each of these projects. And so the weird thing is that giving up that angst about the process has freed me up and I feel in some ways has made me better."

One of the projects she was referring to is her new Christmas movie, "Oh What Fun," which she stars in alongside Jones. The movie stars Claire Clauster (Pfeiffer) who is the glue that holds her chaotic, lovable family together every holiday season.

OH. WHAT. FUN. will be available globally on Prime Video on December 3, 2025.

MICHELLE PFEIFFER TO STAR IN ‘YELLOWSTONE’ SPINOFF ‘THE MADISON’: EXCITED FOR THIS!'

"'Oh. What. Fun'. is a spirited holiday comedy that honors and celebrates every overworked holiday host," a synopsis of the movie said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

During her interview with Fox News Digital, Pfeiffer said she didn't plan on starring in a holiday film this year.

"I didn't actually foresee me being in a holiday, Christmas movie. Michael Showalter, I'm a huge fan and felt so excited and blessed that he wanted to work with me, and then I read the script. I thought, ‘wow.’ I thought it's like really this love letter to moms," Pfeiffer said, explaining that this movie highlights mothers who put in a lot of effort to make the holiday season memorable for their families.

"This movie is celebrating those women," she continued. "And it never even occurred to me that we weren't getting the credit that we… because you grow up with it. You see your mother doing it, she saw her mother doing it, and you don't really question it. You just assume that role. And I know I have, and by the way, so much joy in doing it. But it's nice to get acknowledged for it."

"Oh What Fun" is Jones' first holiday film, a step away from her usual roles like "The Brutalist" or "Inferno."

Jones told Fox News Digital the emotional arc in the movie immediately drew her in. "Well, the script was excellent. It had all the humor that you would want from a Christmas film but also had the emotional arc and I thought it was really interesting," she said.

WATCH: Felicity Jones discusses her first holiday movie

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It's so rare that you see a film about a mother-daughter relationship. It felt very refreshing to see that. And then there was just something… I just really loved that family. I thought they were really endearing and quite an amazing family in the sense that they're close enough that they can argue with each other. You know, if they didn't have that closeness, they wouldn't be able to be as snarky with each other, but actually, they're an incredibly loving family. They're just figuring it out as most families are," Jones said.

"Oh. What. Fun" stars Pfeiffer, Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria and Joan Chen.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report