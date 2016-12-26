The Greatest Role Of All: Yaya DaCosta Tapped To Play Whitney Houston In Biopic

Yaya DaCosta has reportedly landed one of the greatest roles of all – playing the legendary singer Whitney Houston.

TVLine reported that the 31-year-old actress of Brazilian and Nigerian descent has been tapped to play the pop star who made “I Will Always Love You” and "The Greatest Love of All" chart-toppers in a Lifetime biopic.

The untitled TV-movie will chronicle Houston’s rise to musical stardom and her always volatile relationship with singer-songwriter Bobby Brown.

It will be directed by the actress Angela Bassett, whose most iconic role was 1998's "How Stella Got Her Groove Back" and who can be seen in the current season of “American Horror Story.”

The Houston biopic will be Bassett directorial debut and is slated for a 2015 release.

More On This... Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez Crowned As 63rd Miss USA

DaCosta shot to stardom after making her television debut on “America’s Next Top Model.”

Since then, she has scored recurring roles on shows including “All My Children,” “Ugly Betty” and “House,” with her biggest success coming from her role in Lee Daniels’ "The Butler.”

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino