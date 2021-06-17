'The Devil Wears Prada' director reveals Anne Hathaway wasn't studio's first choice

Anne Hathaway wasn't the studio's first choice for the lead role in the hit movie "The Devil Wears Prada" based on the book by Lauren Weisberger.

20th Century Fox’s first choice to play fashion magazine assistant Andy Sachs was actress Rachel McAdams, according to director David Frankel.

The cast reunited after 15 years for a virtual sitdown with Entertainment Weekly and Frankel revealed McAdams turned down the part three times.

"The studio was very determined to have Rachel star in that movie," Frankel said. "And she was very determined not to do it."

Before signing with Hathaway, fellow stars Kirsten Dunst, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, and Kate Hudson were also approached about the part.

"I just kind of knew that it was the place to be, so I very patiently waited until it was my turn, and I got the call. It was the easiest yes in the world," Hathaway confessed.

Meryl Streep, who played fierce fashion editor Miranda Priestly, helped Hathaway land the part.

"Meryl was eager to make the movie, and she said ‘Let me meet with her,’" Frankel told Entertainment Weekly. "'Brokeback Mountain' was about to come out. Annie had a wonderful, small role in that. And Meryl watched that scene from the movie, she met with her and called up Tom Rothman at Fox and said, ‘Yeah, this girl’s great, and I think we’ll work well together.’ "

Hathaway added how excited she was the get the call.

"I remember the moment I found out I got the part: I just ran screaming through my apartment," she said. "I had a bunch of friends over at the time. I just jumped up in the living room and screamed, ‘I’m going to be in 'The Devil Wears Prada!' I just had a feeling that it was gonna be huge."

The film went on to gross over $326 million worldwide at the box office.