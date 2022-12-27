'The Crown' actor Stephen Greif dead at 78

Stephen Greif has died at age 78.

"The Crown" actor died Dec. 23 in London, his representative confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif," the agency wrote. "His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End."

"We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."

His family shared with Fox News Digital that he will be missed by his two sons, Joseph and Daniel.

Greif was also remembered by friends.

"Stephen Greif was a lovely man as well as being a very fine actor," Colin Baker wrote on Twitter. "We are all poorer for his loss. RIP my friend."

"Very saddened to hear that Stephen Greif has left us," Barnaby Edwards shared. "A rock-solid performer with a voice as liquid and deadly as molten lava. When it came to playing villains, he was unsurpassed."

"His acerbic wit and obvious intelligence made him a joy to direct. Thanks for the fun, Stephen."

British actor Stuart Anthony also paid tribute on Twitter.

"Very sad to hear the wonderful Stephen Greif has passed away. A lovely man with a huge CV and some fantastic stories - RIP," he wrote.

Greif was born in London and attended The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

He starred in "The Crown" as the Speaker of the House.

The English actor was best known for his roles in "Blake's 7" and "Citizen Smith" along with "Casanova."

