The Breakfast Wrap: Kaley Gets Engaged, Kanye Can't Take a Joke and Katie Loves Mayo

Here's what's happening this morning:

Kaley Cuoco of "The Big Bang Theory" is engaged to her tennis player boyfriend, who she's been dating for all of three months.

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Kanye West's recent BBC interview, and Kanye West responded by going absolutely insane on Twitter.

Fans of Jon Hamm's gruff baritone needn't worry. His throat surgery is a "routine outpatient procedure," and in no way throat cancer.

The model who punched a topless protester during Paris Fashion Week explains why it came to blows.

Kate Upton might be apartment hunting in NYC. In related news, thousands of single men are now seeking female roommates on Craigslist.

There's a Tarzan reboot coming, starring Alexander Skarsgard and possibly Christoph Waltz.

Taylor Swift will be starring in a film adaptation of "The Giver," which you might remember as the depressing book you were assigned as summer reading before the 6th grade.

Don't make Katie Holmes a sandwich with stupid ol' mustard. She loves mayonnaise so much, she went to its 100th birthday party. (By the way, she just signed on to star in "The Giver" too.)

Both Britney Spears and Paris Hilton released super-short teasers for their "Work Bitch" and "Good Time" music videos.

And finally, the value meals at McDonald's will soon come with the option of a salad, fruit or vegetable in place of fries. Because that's why we go to McDonald's.