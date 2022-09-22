'The Bodyguard' returning to theaters 30 years after debut

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Bodyguard," starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, is returning to theaters for its 30-year anniversary.

The movie, which originally debuted in November 1992, will only be in theaters for two days in November. Following the two-day fan event, there will be a musical compilation celebrating the life of the late Houston.

Costner, 67, took to Instagram Thursday to share the news.

"In November, 30 years after its first premiere, ‘The Bodyguard' will be returning to theaters. I couldn’t be more excited that we all get to re-experience this film and the magic that happened when Whitney stepped in front of the camera," he wrote alongside an image of him and Houston in the film.

"I hope you’ll join us in celebrating this movie and her legacy," Costner added.

The "I Will Always Love You" singer died in 2012 at the age of 48 after she drowned in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton hotel. Heart disease and cocaine were contributing factors in her death. The icon’s death came a day before she was set to perform at the 2012 Grammy Awards.

"The Bodyguard" was Houston’s film debut. She starred as Rachel Marron, a superstar on the rise. Costner, who took on the role of Frank Farmer, was the bodyguard hired to protect her.

The film also starred Michele Lamar Richards, Bill Cobbs, Ralph Waite and Gary Kemp.

The news of the 30th anniversary event comes just after the trailer for Houston’s biopic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" was released. Audiences got their first look at Naomi Ackie portraying the late American singer.

The biopic is directed by Kasi Lemmons and written by Anthony McCarten, the creator of the critically acclaimed film "Bohemian Rhapsody." Featured in the trailer alongside Ackie is Ashton Sanders, who plays Bobby Brown; Stanley Tucci as Davis; Clarke Peters as John Houston, Whitney’s father; and Tamara Tunie as Cissy Houston.

With executive producers Clive Davis and Pat Houston, the film follows a young Whitney to the height of her fame. Houston is considered one of the top American singers of all time with over 200 million records sold worldwide.

The trailer features different highlights from Houston's career, including her 1991 performance of "The Star Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl. A few seconds later, an interviewer is heard asking Houston why her music is not "Black enough" to which she replies, "Look, I don’t know how to sing Black, and I don’t know how to sing White either. I know how to sing."

The movie will be released by Sony Pictures just in time for the holiday season in the United States Dec. 21, 2022.

