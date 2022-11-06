Texas governor candidate Beto O'Rourke gets endorsement from Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey backed Beto O'Rourke in his bid for Governor of Texas ahead of Tuesday's elections.

O'Rourke, who is running against Republican candidate Greg Abbott, tweeted Winfrey's statement of support to his millions of followers on Sunday.

"There are clear choices out there, and some dynamic candidates who are working to represent the values that we hold dear - the values of inclusion, the values of compassion and community that so many of us share," she said. "In Texas, Beto O'Rourke."

O'Rourke has a huge celebrity following, with Harry Styles, Willie Nelson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick and Mark Ruffalo.

Beto previously ran against incumbent Republican senator Ted Cruz in the 2018 elections. He ultimately lost the race.

During a virtual town hall on Nov. 3, Oprah gave her support to Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman who is running against Dr. Mehmet Oz in the midterm campaigns.

"If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would've already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons," Winfrey said.

"If I was in North Carolina, sister (Cheri) Beasley there, and if I was in Florida, I’d be supporting Val Demings," she said. "If I was in Wisconsin, it’d be Mandela Barnes; in Nevada, Catherine Cortez Masto; and in Texas, Beto O’Rourke; and Raphael Warnock and the incredible Stacey Abrams in Georgia."

Winfrey added, "There are clear choices out there and some dynamic candidates who are working to represent the values that we hold dear. The values of inclusion, the values of compassion, and community that so many of us share."

Oprah is regarded as the person who launched Dr. Oz's career with his many appearances on her talk show. He then received his own show through her Harpo Productions company in 2009.

Fetterman called Winfrey's endorsement an "honor and privilege," saying she is a "leader on so many issues — fighting for our democracy, passing common-sense gun reform, and ensuring racial justice. I’m grateful for Oprah’s support and trust on the issues that matter to people across the country and Pennsylvania as we close out this campaign."