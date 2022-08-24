Texas church to pay damages for unauthorized 'Hamilton' production that added religious themes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas church was ordered to pay damages for putting on an unauthorized production of the musical "Hamilton."

In a statement posted on the website for the Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church, Pastor Roman Gutierrez apologized to show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as producers and others involved with "Hamilton," admitting that his production "infringed on the rights and copyrights of many."

"The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church did not ask for, or receive, a license from the producers or creators of Hamilton to produce, stage, replicate or alter any part of Hamilton; nor did we seek prior permission to alter Lin-Manuel Miranda's work by changing the music, the lyrics, deleting songs, and adding dialogue," the statement said.

Gutierrez went on to acknowledge that the copyrights "are protected by federal law," and that the church could have tried to get a license, but it did not. Gutierrez had previously told the Dallas Morning News that he had received permission.

‘HAMILTON’ ATTORNEYS CALL ON CHURCH TO CEASE ‘UNAUTHORIZED’ PRODUCTION THAT ADDS JESUS SCENE

"I recognize as the Pastor of the church that I have an obligation and responsibility to follow the law and educate our community about these protocols," he continued. "Our ministry will use this moment as a learning opportunity about protected artistic works and intellectual property."

Attorneys for "Hamilton" sent a cease and desist letter to the church after it had put on its first performance, which was streamed online.

LONG-MISSING ALEXANDER HAMILTON LETTER PUT ON PUBLIC DISPLAY

"On behalf of The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church, we agree we will never stage the performance again and will destroy any and all video or sound recordings and images of the unauthorized performances or rehearsals, and request that all our members do the same," Gutierrez's statement continued. "Lastly, we will pay damages for our actions."

Videos posted to social media showed that the church's version of the musical changed lyrics to the show and added a scene where Alexander Hamilton finds Jesus and repents for his sins.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The church was also criticized for following the staging of the hit musical with a sermon during which a pastor likened homosexuality to "struggles" such as alcohol and drugs. Gutierrez denied that the church is anti-LGBTQ, telling the Dallas Morning News that "everyone is always welcome" there.

A representative for "Hamilton" told Entertainment Weekly, which first reported on the church's statement, that they will donate damages paid by the church to the South Texas Equality Project, which supports the LGBTQ community in Texas's Rio Grande Valley.