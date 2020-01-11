Joe Giudice reveals he and Teresa Giudice did not split over distance

Joe Giudice may be in Italy amid his deportation drama, but he is still making an effort to communicate with this family back home in the states -- even his ex, Teresa Giudice.

In what appeared to be an Instagram post directed at Teresa, his wife of 20 years, the former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, 47, opened up about what contributed to their split.

"Don't fall in! Whatever happens in our future, remember we were friends to begin with. We will always stay strong," Joe wrote in a caption underneath a video montage of the couple throughout their marriage.

He added: "It's not distance that breaks a couple it's actions! I'm growing and learning more from today's generation. egocentrism was thing in baby boomer and gen x era. Now, Millenials believe in joint effort not separating roles.

"Not, that I didn't love my era I see the ego thing got in my way like a trap. one bedroom is good Today, simplicity, girls and family first, and actions speak louder than a car or big things. #familyiseverything #awakening #kids #future"

Teresa and Joe decided to end their marriage in December after they were married for two decades. The couple reached the decision after they reunited in November in Italy, where Joe is currently living after serving time in prison.

While overseas, the former couple "discussed their future" and "agreed that each had to move on," a source close to the family told People at the time.

Teresa and Joe were childhood sweethearts and tied the knot in October 1999. The couple haven't lived under the same roof in four years after they pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud.

Teresa served her sentence first and was released in December 2015. Joe then started his 41-month prison term in March 2016.

Joe was held by immigration officials after he completed his sentence. A judge ruled in October 2018 that Joe, who is not an American citizen, would be deported to his native Italy upon completion of his prison term.

He is currently living in Italy while waiting for a ruling in his deportation case.

Teresa and Joe share four daughters, -- Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 -- who flew to Italy over Christmas to spend the holiday with him.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.