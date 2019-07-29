Teresa Giudice 'heartbroken' over Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting after revealing she attended event

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice said she is "heartbroken" over the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival where a gunman opened fire killing three people, including a 6-year-old boy before police shot him dead.

Giudice wrote on Instagram late Sunday night that she is "truly heartbroken" after hearing about the shooting. She said that she attended the California festival on Sunday but it was not clear if she was there at the time of the shooting.

"I'm truly heartbroken hearing the events that have taken place at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, CA," Giudice wrote. "I was at the festival yesterday with wonderful staff, volunteers and many many families & I'm flooded with thoughts of them now as they navigate this tragic situation. Prayers and love to the community of Gilroy tonight."

Police said it took less than a minute for officers to respond after gunfire erupted at the Gilroy Garlic Festival at 5:41 p.m. last night.

The shooter appeared to randomly target people when fired with a rifle Sunday afternoon, the end of the three-day Gilroy Garlic Festival that attracts more than 100,000 people to the city known as the "Garlic Capital of the World," Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee told reporters.

