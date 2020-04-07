Teens have increased daytime TV consumption by 175 percent during coronavirus pandemic, study says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced people to remain home and many Americans are choosing to spend their extra time indoors in front of the television -- with teenagers having the biggest increase in viewing, according to a new study.

Teens age 12-17 have spent 175 percent more time watching TV from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in March than they did during February, while adults age 35-49 have increased their habits by 42 percent during the same time period.

“As Americans begin yet another week of sheltering in place due to COVID-19, their TV viewing has continued to increase across all demographics and dayparts, but particularly among younger audiences and daytime television,” Adweek TV editor Jason Lynch wrote, citing a new VAB report.

The report indicates that overall time spent watching TV has risen 17 percent among all viewers, 39 percent for children age 2-11 and 46 percent for kids age 12-17, according to Adweek.

“The report compared weekly minutes of TV viewed during the week of March 16 --the first week that most Americans began working from home amid the novel coronavirus spread, which was classified as a pandemic by the World Heath Organization on March 11 -- with the last week of February, Feb. 24,” Lynch wrote.

The pandemic has put many Americans out of work, and forced others to work from home. Schools are canceled and many people are afraid to leave their homes, and the result is been an enormous increase in daytime TV consumption.

The study also found that 72 percent of households watched daytime TV during the week of March 16, compared to 64 percent the week of Feb. 24, according to Adweek.