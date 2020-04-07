What day is it? FOX Cleveland affiliate keeps viewers in the loop amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Many Americans have lost track of time as days blend together amid the coronavirus pandemic, but FOX’s Cleveland affiliate has a solution for viewers who feel like Bill Murray's character in “Groundhog Day.”

Fox 8 Cleveland anchor Todd Meany began a segment last week called “What Day Is It?” The daily segment features a graphic package and theme music before Meany simply reminds viewers what day of the week it is.

“What Day Is It?” has run every weekday since it debuted, typically featuring Meany deadpanning a simple answer following the upbeat introduction.

Strict stay-at-home orders are in effect in Fox 8 Cleveland’s home state of Ohio.

The segment debuted last week, much to the delight of Meany’s colleagues who cracked up off camera.

The segment has become quite popular and when one critic shared the video on Twitter it racked up over 2.4 million views despite the caption, “Cleveland news has officially lost their minds.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a coronavirus press briefing on Monday that the world may never return to the “normal” that was known before the outbreak.

Luckily for FOX Cleveland viewers, they’ll at least know what day of the week it is going forward.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.