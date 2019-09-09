Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp walk in 'RHOBH' co-star Kyle Richards' New York Fashion Week show

Kyle Richards enlisted the help of her famous "Real Housewives" co-stars to walk in her New York Fashion Week show.

Richards co-created a new resort collection with designer Shahida Clayton for their line, appropriately named Kyle and Shahida.

The reality star and aunt to socialite Paris Hilton admitted in a backstage interview that she was holding back tears when she watched her co-stars, including Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp, walk the runway.

"I’m so embarrassed," Richards told the New York Post while wiping away tears. "I tried to pull it together but I couldn’t."

In addition to Rinna and Mellencamp, Denise Richards and her daughters, Sophia and Alexia, wore pieces from the star's collection. In the audience, Kyle Richards got support from two of Season 10 of the Bravo series' new recruits, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, who cheered her on along with her nieces, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Richards, 50, said designing came naturally to her because she's "from a family of all women and fashion is a part of our lives."

"After closing my [clothing] stores, I thought, ‘What’s my next move?’ I just decided I want to do a clothing line and I found an amazing partner in Shahida. We bounce ideas back and forth so that it’s a collaboration between us."

Richards previously told Fox News that there's a lot more that goes into being one of Bravo’s top stars than fans may realize.

“When I first signed up to do the ‘Housewives’ I thought, 'OK, I’m going to do this little show for two months and that’s it.' Well, two months ended up being shooting for four or five months, and then it ended up being a year-round job,” she told us in 2018.

“When you’re not shooting, you’re still doing interviews and then there’s reunion and then you’re doing press – it takes up a lot of your time,” she said.