Former 'RHOBH' star reveals she had a neck lift: 'Transparent with my journey'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is not afraid to discuss her cosmetic procedures.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star took to her Instagram Story on Monday to defend her decision on having a neck lift.

"So I'm going through my DMs doing a little work for ‘Two Ts in a Pod,’ and someone sent me a message. I want you guys to read it and let me know your thoughts," Mellencamp said in her video.

The podcast host, 40, then shared a screenshot of the message from the Instagram user, which read, "Ur a public figure trying to help women loose [sic] weight yet your [sic] getting a face lift to remind those of us who need one who can't afford one how ugly we are Thanku."

TEDDI MELLENCAMP POSES TOPLESS TO SHOW OFF BABY BUMP

"I am being transparent with my journey," Mellencamp responded to the message. "Would you prefer I lie and pretend the loose skin on my neck disappeared? That's not who I am. You want to only follow people that show themselves through a filtered version of themselves then I am not the person to follow."

She continued: "(Btw, this has nothing to do with going all in on your life - I changed my life 7 years ago and am proud of that and will continue sharing and helping others achieve their goals)," continued Mellencamp, who then posed the question to her followers: "Do you appreciate me being open about my journey or would you rather I just pretend I did nothing?"

The former Bravo star has been open about her cosmetic procedures in the past. In July 2019, on Mellencamp’s 38th birthday, she took to Instagram to share that after her dramatic weight loss, she decided to have a breast augmentation.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMNET NEWSLETTER

Fans filled her comment section with praise, but some fans were skeptical if she’s had more work done.

"You look amazing your nose is smaller did u have surgery?" a user wrote.

Mellencamp responded, "Not on my nose. I did on my tata’s."

Another Instagram user chimed in and wrote, "Was it bc you needed a lift? Just curious from my weight loss, I feel I need a lift or redone?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mellencamp then detailed the reasoning behind her augmentation, claiming she "didn’t need a lift," but "they deflated after breast feeding and weight loss so they added 210 cc implants."