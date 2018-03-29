Tech items to prevent hot car deaths

GM'S REAR SEAT REMINDER IN 2017 ACADIA

Alerts the driver if rear doors are opened/closed within 10 minutes of the vehicle being started

SENSE A LIFE

Wireless device immediately alerts driver that a child is in the car through a mobile application and speakers

EVENFLO SENSORSAFE CAR SEAT

Reminds the driver that a child is present in the vehicle, and will also notify driver if chest clip becomes unbuckled during transit

RIDE N REMIND

System works for any number of passengers regardless of size or weight and has the ability to send an SOS distress signal - using the cars horn - if reminder is ignored

