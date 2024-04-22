Taylor Swift's new album receives harsh review by anonymous author due to 'threats of violence'

Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" received a negative review from an anonymous writer due to "safety" concerns.

Paste magazine published a review titled "Taylor Swift Strikes Out Looking on ‘The Tortured Poets Department’" the same day the pop star released her album.

The review was to "Paste Staff" instead of a specific person after a 2019 review led to a writer receiving "threats of violence," the outlet explained on X, formerly Twitter.

TAYLOR SWIFT LYRICS APPEAR TO TAKE AIM AT KIM KARDASHIAN ON NEW ALBUM

"Editor’s Note: There is no byline on this review due to how, in 2019 when Paste reviewed ‘Lover,’ the writer was sent threats of violence from readers who disagreed with the work," the statement on social media read. "We care more about the safety of our staff than a name attached to an article."

TAYLOR SWIFT RELEASES ‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT’: 6 CLUES SHE GAVE FANS ABOUT NEW ALBUM

Swift released her highly anticipated 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," on April 19.

The new album followed the release of Swift's re-recordings, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" and "1989 (Taylor's Version)," in 2023. Swift also released new music in 2022 with "Midnights."

Swift first announced "The Tortured Poets Department" after winning best pop vocal album at the 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number," she told the audience. "I don't know if I've ever told you that."

Swift explained that she wanted to celebrate by "telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the past two years."

"I’ve been working on ‘Tortured Poets’ since right after I turned in ‘Midnights,'" she explained. "So, I started working on it immediately after that, and I’ve been working on it for about two years. I kept working on it throughout the U.S. tour, and when it was perfect in my opinion — when it was good enough for you — I finished it."

The singer-songwriter shared positive reviews from the New York Times, Rolling Stone and The Independent on her social media. Each post on Swift's Instagram included a shout out of the author by name.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The Tortured Poets Department" seemingly references her past relationship with ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. The two began dating in 2016 and news of their split first surfaced in April 2023.

The surprise double album also hints at her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in September 2023 when Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game.

Fans have speculated the songs "The Alchemy" and "So High School" are both about Kelce.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP