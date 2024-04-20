Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, seemingly confirms her new track 'So High School' is about him

Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, seemingly confirmed rampant fan speculation the pop star's new song "So High School" is about him.

In a post on the "New Heights" podcast's X account, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player appeared to point to a lyric from "So High School" that alluded to Kelce and his father, Ed Kelce. The track was included on Swift's double album, "The Tortured Poets Department: Anthology," which she released Friday.

"I feel like laughing in the middle of practice / To that impression you did of your dad again," the 14-time Grammy Award winner sang in "So High School." "I’m hearing voices like a madman."

Kelce is known for mimicking Ed on "New Heights," which he hosts with brother Jason Kelce, 36. Shortly after the album dropped, the "New Heights" X account shared a throwback clip of Travis and Jason joking about Ed with the caption, "Those Papa Kelce impressions are just too good."

TAYLOR SWIFT'S BOYFRIEND TRAVIS KELCE JOKES HE'D NAME HIS KID AFTER FAMOUS ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER CHARACTER

In the video, Travis and Jason poked fun at their father's insistence they eat all their mashed potatoes before leaving the dinner table.

"If there's one way to piss Ed Kelce off, it's not finishing the food on your plate," Jason said. "Hey Dad, these mashed potatoes sure are good! These Hungry Jack mashed potatoes."

"With five sticks of butter," Travis added.

"You better eat that food and be thankful," Jason said, impersonating Ed.

"I don't want to eat it," Travis joked as he mimicked himself whining.

"You're not getting up until you finish your food," Jason said, imitating Ed.

"But I don't want to eat it," Travis replied. "Ed, let him up!"

"No, he's going to finish his food," Jason said.

"And be thankful," Travis added, impersonating Ed.

Swifties immediately picked up on the apparent shout-out to "So High School" and shared their thoughts in the replies.

"Congrats that Travis & his dad have made it to his Taylor’s album," one fan wrote.

"I see what you are doing," another social media user added.

"new heights social media intern is QUICK with these references," another X user chimed in.

"I see you’ve listened to so high school," noted one fan.

"Omg well done," added another X user. "Ed has made it into the Taylorverse already lol."

Swift, who attended 13 of her boyfriend's games last season, first met Ed during a gathering at Travis' home in Kansas City, Missouri. During a January appearance on Audacy 92.3's "Baskin & Phelps" radio show, Ed recalled that he didn't recognize the "Blank Space" hitmaker when she arrived at Travis' house.

Ed explained that Travis typically invites his friends over to his house before a home game, and they take a shuttle to the stadium. He noted that about 20 people usually show up, and though he has met some of them, he can't place everyone.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"And Taylor comes in, walks in with a security guard, and I look at her," Ed recalled. "And I had my girlfriend with me, and I mention to Maureen [Maguire], ‘Oh, my god, I know this kid, but I don’t know what her name is.’ Geez, you know, like a real idiot."

Ed said Maureen then told him, "‘You don’t know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.’"

Since first meeting Swift, Ed and other members of the Kelce family have grown close to the singer, who debuted her romance with the NFL star in September.

Meanwhile, fans pointed out other lyrics in "So High School" that appeared to reference Kelce.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You know how to ball, I know Aristotle, brand new, full throttle," Swift sang. "Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto. It's true, swear, scouts honor. You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her."

In addition to Kelce's career on the field, the lyrics appeared to reference recent remarks he made, admitting he isn't sure how he landed Swift.

I don't know how I did it because she does not — she wasn't into sports. So, I don't know how the f--- I did it," he said on an episode of "New Heights."

Swift also appeared to call out Kelce's 2016 interview with AfterBuzz TV in which he played a game of "Kiss, Marry, Kill." Kelce was asked to choose a category for Swift, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry in the first round.

"Damn, that’s messed up. I don’t want to kill any of them," the three-time Super Bowl champion said, though he went on to finish the round.

"Ariana, sorry, love you, but you’re gone," Kelce joked. "And then Taylor Swift would be the kiss. And what’s the last one? Katy Perry? Yeah, Katy Perry would be the marry."

In "So High School," Swift sang, "Are you gonna marry, kiss or kill me? It’s just a game, but really I’m bettin’ on all three for us two (All three)."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The next lyric appeared to point to the couple's first public appearance together, when Kelce was photographed opening a car door for Swift.

"Get my car door, isn’t that sweet? / Then pull me to the backsеat / No one’s evеr had me, not like you."