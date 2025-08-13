Taylor Swift's music gave Travis Kelce a roadmap on how to be her perfect boyfriend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift gave Travis Kelce all the clues he needed on how to be her ideal man.

The 35-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer made her podcast debut when she appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast, "New Heights" on Wednesday. When asked why she chose to appear on the podcast, she joked, "This podcast got me a boyfriend ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app."

She continued, "This dude didn't get a meet-and-greet, and he's making it everyone's problem. That's what I thought at first... You realize he didn't even reach out to our management. He came with Pat [Mahomes] and he thought that because he knows the elevator lady, that he could talk to her about just getting down to my dressing room."

Travis, however, credits the Eras Tour for getting them together, saying had he not gone to the show "and been mesmerized" by her on stage, "and then left with such a desire to want to meet you," he would never have spoken about her on the podcast, which is what ultimately led to their relationship. He also shared how being at the show helped figure out how to win her over.

"I was sitting there at the Eras Tour listening to every single one of those songs being like, ‘I know exactly what she wants me to do,'" he said. "I'm the luckiest man in the world."

Travis famously spoke about seeing Swift in concert on a July 2023 episode of the podcast, and expressed disappointment that he wasn't able to give her a friendship bracelet he had made with his phone number on it. They began dating soon after, and that fall, she was seen at her first Kansas City Chiefs game – the rest is history.

Swift found Travis' gesture to be "wild," but admitted, "I'm glad it worked."

"I was like, 'If this guy's not crazy, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager,'" she said.

Swift explained that after Travis "did the full send on the podcast," different people in her life began "whispering in my ear about you," and telling her what a great guy he is. She went on to say the whole situation made her feel like she "was in an ‘80s John Hughes movie" with someone "standing outside of my window with a boombox saying, ‘I want to date you!’"

Since they met and began their relationship while she was on tour, a lot of their early relationship moments were spent in foreign countries, but Swift is happy to have some normalcy back in her life.

"We got to travel the world and have vacations and adventures when I wasn't on stage, which was really fun, because Europe was so fun, Australia's amazing, it was great," she said. "I was on tour for so long, and now I'm finally not on tour, and it's kind of great, because I'm getting my hobbies back."

Aside from singing and songwriting, her many hobbies are what she considers to be "granny s---," which includes sewing, cooking and painting.

"I'd say all my hobbies could be categorized as hobbies you could have had in the 1700s," she explained. "I have a different baking obsession every six months. Right now, we're very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over my life."

"I'm always baking bread and texting my friends like, 'Can I send you some bread? I need some feedback. Do you like this one better than you like the other one? I did the rise a little differently,'" she later added. "I'm on sourdough blogs. There's a whole community of us, and I didn't know it."

Both Jason and Travis seem to be enjoying her sourdough phase, with Travis calling himself "a lucky man," and Swift revealing he requested she send him two loaves while he was at training camp.

It seems like Travis has even gotten in on the action, with Swift proudly stating he's also baked his own loaf, and, much to Jason's disbelief, it came out good.

"His rose higher than mine," she said about Travis' bread. "His was actually more delicious than mine."

Swift also announced the release of her upcoming 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," which is set to drop on October 3.