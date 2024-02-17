Social media users, outlets shocked by Chiefs' drunken behavior at victory parade: ‘Worst’ role models

The supposed drunken antics of Super Bowl winners The Kansas City Chiefs during their victory parade this week attracted attention from social media users and multiple media outlets this week.

People who saw clips of Chiefs' star Travis Kelce apparently intoxicated while addressing the crowd at the parade, or images of Brittany Mahomes ­– the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – allegedly using an IV for hangover recovery, among other sights of apparent hard partying, expressed their shock on X this week.

Users referred to Kelce and Swift, who was also shown pounding beers during the Super Bowl last week, as the "worst two role models in America," while others claimed the players' intense partying proved they are "children trapped in men’s bodies."

Scenes from the Chiefs’ victory parade in downtown Kansas City on Wednesday drew a lot of these reactions, particularly Kelce’s victory speech, during which the star athlete appeared intoxicated while he sang a rendition of Garth Brooks’ "Friends In Low Places."

British outlet The Daily Mail reported on the spectacle Wednesday, with a headline that declared, "Travis Kelce is too drunk to SPEAK and has to be held up by his teammates on stage at Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade."

The outlet reported, "But after a day of partying back in Kansas City, the celebrations appeared to take their toll on Kelce as he struggled to get his words out and finish the rest of the song. The likes of Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones were even forced to step in and prevent him from falling over at one stage, before eventually taking the mic from their groggy teammate."

Sports outlet " The Big Lead " reported on Kelce’s behavior at the parade, observing that the player was "Clearly Drunk," adding, "The man had no idea what planet he was on."

X users blasted Kelce for the alleged drunkenness.

One wrote, "Travis Kelce is so wasted that Mahomes has to hold them up, and then he passes out into his players but the broadcast cuts to the crowd to try to protect his reputation. We already know he’s a sloppy, massive drunk."

Another user commented on video of Kelce’s singing, saying, "Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be the worst two role models in America."

Sports betting analyst Kenny Ducey remarked on the clip, "there have been a lot of drunk athletes at championship parades but I honestly think Travis Kelce may be the drunkest I've ever seen."

Former Rush Limbaugh guest host Ken Matthews described the scene, stating, "Children Trapped in Men's Bodies as Our Country Crumbles."

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. also caused a scene during the celebrations.

"Gay set the bar high early on in the parade... going shirtless, running and dancing - even hopping on a car to give fans a better view of his vibe. Gay also dropped to the ground at one point - holding a bottle of Henny as he lay shoeless in the street, TMZ.com reported .

Images of the professional athlete lying down in the street turned heads on social media as well. The account for sports betting outlet "Pickswise" commented, "Drunkest person at the Chiefs parade. Willie Gay Jr. -10000."

Brittany Mahomes also caught attention for her partying this week, posting a photo of herself receiving an IV, which people assumed she was using to rehydrate in preparation for the victory parade. Shortly before the Wednesday parade, Mahomes shared an image of a medical IV in her arm and wrote a caption for it, stating, "Saving me always."

She also tagged the company where she got the treatment, which is named Gen 3 IV. Reporting on her post, People.com stated , "Although it’s unclear which treatment she received, the company offers several options, including a ‘Hangover Mix’ to help with dehydration and nausea after a night out."

The outlet added, "IV therapy has become popular in the last few years for people who feel under the weather from illness, jet lag and yes, partying."

After seeing Mahomes’ post, one X user wrote, "Just my opinion - if you have to get an IV drip maybe you have a problem?"

Another shared, "Not drinking seems a better idea than getting an IV."

"Omg know your limits for christ sake!" wrote another user.

The Kansas City Chiefs did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.