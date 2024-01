Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love captivated the world yet again Sunday after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC championship.

Body language expert Susan Constantine told Fox News Digital Swift and Kelce's embrace on the field proved their romance was more than just a love story Taylor dreamed about in one of her 10 studio albums.

"This relationship is grounded on true, intimate love, relationship intimacy, having fun," Constantine said. "I mean, I feel like the two of them are with their best friend, and that's each other."

Their public display of affection on the field included a huge hug and a kiss, a rare sight from Swift, who, despite the last four months of public dating, is known for keeping her personal life locked down and out of the spotlight.

Constantine noted Swift likely "feels very protected" by Kelce.

"He's like the protector," Constantine said. "He's always out, right front and center. He has her wrapped right inside. … They are literally glued together. The way he's embraced her shoulders and pulling her into him as a protector. ... She is his, but it's not in a controlling, dominant way.

"He is a protector. We see this all the time in every one of their photos, and we can see her cheeks pull up this enjoyment smile that she has. She's loving it. She just loves to be embraced by him. She feels very protected."

Constantine was impressed with Taylor's emotional display when it appeared she was holding back tears in an image of Swift hugging Kelce on the field shortly after his win.

"She's trying to resist crying," Constantine said. "People cry for so many reasons. They cry when they're happy, cry when they're sad. This is an emotional cry — a deep, intimate emotion."

She added that Taylor's grip on Kelce's shoulder indicated a "strong intensity" between the couple. When the couple kissed, Constantine noted that the "hand-to-face gesture" is an endearing action.

When Taylor swooped in to whisper secrets into Travis' ear, Constantine noticed how naturally Taylor pulled him closer to her.

"They're always super embraced. You never see space between the two of them," she said. "I mean, it's like they are literally Saran-wrapped around one another."

In one clip circulating on X, formerly Twitter, Travis could be heard saying, "Tay, I'm gonna enjoy with the guys. I love you. So much fun. I'll see you in a little bit."

The "Midnights" singer plans on joining her boyfriend at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in two weeks, Fox News Digital confirmed. Swift is even planning how she'll spend her time in Vegas, a source added.

Her Super Bowl appearance will mark Swift's 13th Kansas City Chiefs game, a longtime lucky number for Taylor.

Swift has been on a break from her "Eras Tour" for a few months before the tour resumes next week in Japan, where she'll perform four shows through Feb. 10.

The Super Bowl will be played Feb. 11.

She'll have to take an 11-hour flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas to see Kelce play. She could arrive in Sin City by Saturday evening Feb. 10 due with the 14-hour time difference.

Swift is notoriously private about her relationships, and while their exact timeline is unclear, she was first spotted at a Chiefs game Sept. 24. She admitted in a December Time interview they actually began dating long before she appeared in the stands.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she said. "We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."