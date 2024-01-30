Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Super Bowl wedding proposal prop bet appears on online sportsbook

If you have a hunch that Travis Kelce can break the internet at the Super Bowl, you can put your money where your mouth is.

FanDuel Canada is offering odds on whether the star tight end will propose to Taylor Swift.

Of course, prop bets are insanely popular for the big game — common wagers include the length of the national anthem, the color of the Gatorade for the winning team, and even the result of the opening coin toss.

"At FanDuel Canada we are constantly looking for new ways to engage our customers with new and unique markets," the FanDuel Canada Trading Team said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The Super Bowl has a great history of these types of bets and we’re excited to be able to link pop culture and sport through our Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift offerings."

The odds opened up at +140 for "yes" (a $100 bet wins $190), while "no" began at -170 (must bet $170 to win $100).

However, Canadian bettors thought those lines were ridiculous, and started to slam "no."

Now, a $100 bet on "yes" would net $920, while you would have to wager $2,200 on "no" to even make $100.

Just note, though, that the fine print states that the proposal must take place on the field after the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift were rumored to have been an item toward the beginning of the football season, and it was all but official when Swift was in Arrowhead for the Chiefs' Week 3 game. Swift has been to a dozen Chiefs game this season, including all three of their playoff games thus far. But those initial rumors were true.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Swift told Time magazine.

"We started hanging out right after that," she added. "So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date."

The two shared a kiss after the team’s AFC Championship victory over the Baltimore Ravens on the field.

"How bout that one, huh?" Kelce could be heard saying as he saw Swift for the first time after the game.

"Oh my god, I've never seen anything like that in my life," Swift said while hugging Kelce before he kissed her.

Many also believe the two shared "I love yous."

Fans were skeptical whether their relationship played a role in Kelce's subpar regular season (for his standards), as it was the first time since 2015 he failed to reach 1,000 yards — although he did miss two games.

But he got rid of that notion with his performance on Sunday, when he had 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Swift reportedly plans on flying from Tokyo right after her Feb. 10 concert to Las Vegas to be in attendance for Super Bowl LVIII the next day. Given the time difference (Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Vegas), she can land in Nevada more than 24 hours before the game, leaving her plenty of time to spare.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

