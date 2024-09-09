Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce belt love song to cap off romantic whirlwind weekend in NYC

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce believe in a thing called love.

Swift and Kelce are making the most of the pop star's break from the "Eras Tour." The couple attended multiple events and date nights throughout the weekend in New York City.

The "Midnights" singer and NFL star sang along to "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" while watching tennis star Taylor Fritz in the U.S. Open on Sunday to cap off their jam-packed weekend.

Swift sang the lyrics "I wanna kiss you every minute, every hour, every day" to Kelce as she pointed at him in a playful move caught on camera. The Kansas City Chiefs player and Swift seemed at ease as they enjoyed the tennis match in a suite with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany.

Kelce and Swift appeared loved up as they couldn't keep their hands off each other. The affectionate couple shared a few kisses as they cuddled up in their suite at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Swift donned a red and white gingham dress from Reformation for the match. The pop star kept her cat-eye sunglasses on for most of the day.

The "New Heights" podcast host was decked out in Gucci for the occasion. Kelce went all white – wearing white shorts, a white top and a white sweater with the customary green and red Gucci stripes down the front. The NFL tight end accessorized with a Gucci bucket hat.

After the match, Swift and Kelce showed up at Meduza Mediterrania in Manhattan to have dinner with Patrick and Brittany. Swift kept the Gucci trend going with a khaki colored mini dress paired with black heels.

Fans were in for a treat this weekend as Swift stepped out four days in a row. The "1989" singer-songwriter made her highly-anticipated appearance at Kelce's opening football game on Thursday.

The Kansas City Chiefs took home the win against the Baltimore Ravens as Swift cheered from a suite with Kelce's family.

Swift wore a Versace denim corset top paired with denim shorts and thigh-high red leather stiletto boots.

Swift stepped out in New York City on Friday night with Kelce in tow as the two dined at Brooklyn's Lucali for a date night likely involving pizza.

The duo also attended a wedding Saturday at Electric Love Studios. Swift wore a cream floral dress while Kelce donned all black.

Kelce and Swift debuted their relationship nearly a year ago when Swift attended one of the NFL star's football games. Since then, he's become familiar with being called the pop star's arm candy.

"It’s the life I chose, I guess," Kelce told "CBS Mornings." "I have fun with it."

"It comes with the territory of wanting to do fun activities like this and signing up for cool sponsorships like this and endorsements," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end explained from the set of his upcoming Pepsi commercial.

