Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce with rare social media move

Taylor Swift showed some subtle support for her reported boyfriend Travis Kelce by liking an Instagram post about his team’s recent win and Kelce's history-making day.

The post was shared by People, announcing the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Miami Dolphins during a game held in Frankfurt, Germany.

Among the thousands of likes on the post is one from Swift’s official Instagram.

The singer was not in attendance for the international game, where Kelce also became the Chiefs all-time franchise leader with 10,941 receiving yards.

TRAVIS KELCE FACES JABS AFTER ANOTHER QUIET GAME WITHOUT TAYLOR SWIFT IN ATTENDANCE

Fans were giddy to see the "Shake It Off" singer’s like on the page.

"That moment when Taylor likes the post," wrote one fan, using the heart eyes emoji.

"Taylor liking this is so real," wrote another.

"Me giggling cuz TS liked this post," wrote a third.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Swift was spotted Saturday with her girl squad, including Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner, in New York City outside BondST Restaurant in lower Manhattan.

The "Lover" singer has been seen at several Chiefs’ games, as well as spotted holding hands with the NFL star.

At a press conference in Germany on Friday ahead of the game, Kelce was asked about their relationship status, but he kept it vague.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A reporter asked what their latest status was, to which Kelce replied, "The latest status is I got to see her last week."

They followed up with a direct query, asking if he was "in love."

"I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal," Kelce answered.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelce also noted that he planned to not mention her attendance at future games, citing the potential impact on his performance.

"When I mention or everybody knows she's at the game…the over/under on my catches kind of goes up and down. The spread goes up and down," the tight end joked with the media. "I don't want to mess with any of that stuff, so I'm just gonna keep it to myself."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer and Ryan Morik contributed to this report.