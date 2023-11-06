Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce with rare social media move

The “Shake It Off" singer missed Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game in Germany this Sunday

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift showed some subtle support for her reported boyfriend Travis Kelce by liking an Instagram post about his team’s recent win and Kelce's history-making day.

The post was shared by People, announcing the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Miami Dolphins during a game held in Frankfurt, Germany.

Among the thousands of likes on the post is one from Swift’s official Instagram.

The singer was not in attendance for the international game, where Kelce also became the Chiefs all-time franchise leader with 10,941 receiving yards.

Splits screen of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift liked a post from People magazine about Travis Kelce's performance during his game Sunday. (Getty Images)

Fans were giddy to see the "Shake It Off" singer’s like on the page.

"That moment when Taylor likes the post," wrote one fan, using the heart eyes emoji.

"Taylor liking this is so real," wrote another.

"Me giggling cuz TS liked this post," wrote a third.

Screengrab of People magazine Instagram post with Travis Kelce

Fans were thrilled when they saw that People's post about Travis Kelce was liked by Taylor Swift. (People/Instagram)

Swift was spotted Saturday with her girl squad, including Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner, in New York City outside BondST Restaurant in lower Manhattan.

Taylor Swift out with Brittany Mahomes and Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift and her friends are spotted out in New York  (Getty Images)

The "Lover" singer has been seen at several Chiefs’ games, as well as spotted holding hands with the NFL star.

At a press conference in Germany on Friday ahead of the game, Kelce was asked about their relationship status, but he kept it vague.

Travis Kelce in a red and yellow Chief's sweatshirt puts his hands in the air during a press conference

Travis Kelce played coy when the media asked him about his relationship with Taylor Swift. (Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A reporter asked what their latest status was, to which Kelce replied, "The latest status is I got to see her last week."

They followed up with a direct query, asking if he was "in love."

"I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal," Kelce answered.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift holding hands

Kelce said he's "going to keep my personal relationship personal" and also joked that he's also going to "keep it to myself" on whether or not Swift will be attending any upcoming games.  (Charlie Riedel)

Kelce also noted that he planned to not mention her attendance at future games, citing the potential impact on his performance. 

"When I mention or everybody knows she's at the game…the over/under on my catches kind of goes up and down. The spread goes up and down," the tight end joked with the media. "I don't want to mess with any of that stuff, so I'm just gonna keep it to myself."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer and Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

