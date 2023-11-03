Expand / Collapse search
Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce asked if he's 'in love' with Taylor Swift, addresses relationship 'status'

Kelce also explained why he doesn't say whether Swift is attending a Chiefs game

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Travis Kelce still isn't confirming whether he's dating Taylor Swift.

The pair has been spotted holding hands, and, after a recent game, Swift was photographed kissing Kelce on the cheek.

It is all but official, and because nothing has been formally announced, a reporter asked Kelce what their "latest status" was.

Kelce was characteristically vague on the subject.

Taylor Swift wears sparkling jumpsuit on Eras Tour, Travis Kelce plays with Kansas City Chiegs

Taylor Swift missed Travis Kelce's last game and will soon embark on South American dates of The Eras Tour. (Getty Images)

"The latest status is I got to see her last week," he said during a press conference in Germany Friday.

But the reporter bumped it up a notch, asking the Kansas City Chiefs tight end if he was "in love."

No bite.

"I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal," he said.

It's also become apparent that when Swift is at a Chiefs game, Kelce makes fantasy owners very happy — or upset if you're going against him.

In the three games Kelce has played that Swift has missed, the tight end has just 151 receiving yards, about 50 a game. In the four she's attended, he's averaging 108 yards per game. The last two games Swift attended, she saw Kelce catch 21 passes for 303 yards and a touchdown.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift holding hands

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead Stadium. (Charlie Riedel)

It's a trend that's become noticeable, especially in the gambling world. That's why Kelce keeps silent on whether his rumored girlfriend will be attending games.

"When I mention or everybody knows that she's at the game, the Vegas, the over/under on my catches kind of goes up and down, the spread goes up and down. I don't want to mess with any of that stuff, so I'm just going to keep it to myself," he said.

Brittany Mahomes clasped her hands by Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs game

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have been the new queens of Kansas City. (David Eulitt)

The Chiefs are in Germany this weekend to face the Miami Dolphins. It's unlikely Swift will be in attendance since she will go international with her Eras Tour in Argentina Nov. 9.

It will be the second NFL game played in Germany.