Taylor Swift speaks out after injuring herself during Eras Tour: 'It was my fault completely'

Fans noticed the 'Midnights' singer injured her hand during a show in Houston last weekend

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Taylor Swift is the most powerful non-politician: Joe Concha

Taylor Swift is the most powerful non-politician: Joe Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha shares how Ticketmaster can fix the 'bad blood' with Taylor Swift fans on 'Fox News @ Night.' 

Taylor Swift is "totally fine" after taking a tumble backstage during a show in Houston this past weekend.

The "Lavender Haze" singer took to Twitter on Monday to reassure fans, and thank the city for a memorable three days.

"Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all - seriously can’t wait for Atlanta," Swift began her tweet.

The "Midnights" singer went on to explain to her worried fans exactly how she injured herself during the show.

"PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely - tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change - braced my fall with my palm," she said. 

"It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood," Swift concluded, adding a kiss emoji.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift injured her hand during a fall backstage at Sunday night's Houston show. (Photo by Bob Levey/TAS23)

A video on TikTok picked up a lot of attention after a Taylor Swift fan account pointed out the singer was performing with an open wound on Sunday night. She then reappeared on stage with a Band-Aid that "wouldn't stick" on her palm.

"Y’all weren’t listening when she said she gave her blood, sweat, and tears for this…" a TikTok user commented on the video.

According to People magazine, Swift performed "Wonderland," "You're Not Sorry," "A Place in This World," "Today Was a Fairytale," "Begin Again" and "Cold as You" for her surprise songs during her stop in Houston. 

Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour in Houston on Friday night. (Photo by Bob Levey/TAS23)

Taylor Swift in Houston

Taylor Swift reassured fans that she is "totally fine." (Photo by Bob Levey/TAS23)

Swift is continuing on her highly anticipated Eras Tour, with her next stop in Atlanta on April 28. 

Reports dominated headlines earlier this month when news was shared that Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, called it quits.

According to Entertainment Tonight, "it was not dramatic," and was an "amicable." 

"The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows," a source told the outlet.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged after five years of dating

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn began dating in 2016 and have kept their relationship fiercely private. (Getty Images)

The reported break-up news comes after a friend of the couple told People magazine the British actor would be at "The Eras" tour.

"Joe will travel with her when he can," a source told the outlet in March. "They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career."

Swift and Alwyn have been notoriously private about their relationship since they began dating in 2016.

taylor swift on stage with guitar

Taylor Swift is currently on her Eras Tour, with her next show happening on April 28 in Atlanta. (John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Swift and Alwyn reportedly first met at the MET Gala in May 2016 when she was dating DJ Calvin Harris, but kept things strictly platonic. Harris and Swift split shortly after in June 2016 following a year-long relationship.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

