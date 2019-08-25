Taylor Swift has security cameras pointed at her backside following sexual assault

Taylor Swift now has security cameras aimed at her butt at meet-and-greets after being sexually assaulted.

The superstar singer, 29, successfully sued a DJ who groped her “bare a— cheek” under her skirt in 2013.

And she has upped her security so that “if something happens again, we can prove it with video footage from every angle.”

Swift said she never wanted the “traumatizing” assault made public.

But DJ David Mueller, 59 — fired after she reported him for groping her — sued for defamation, so she countersued for sexual assault.

Swift, in an interview with The Guardian, said: “You’re supposed to behave yourself in court and say ‘rear end.' The other lawyer was saying, ‘When did he touch your backside?’ And I was like, ‘A—! Call it what it is!’”

Swift, who released new album Lover on Friday, won the 2017 case two months before the #MeToo campaign took off.

