Taylor Swift scores a spot on Victoria's Secret sexy catwalk

Taylor Swift is set to share the catwalk with the Victoria's Secret Angels on Wednesday at the lingerie retailer's annual fashion show.

Swift is the headliner with performances also planned by Fall Out Boy, A Great Big World and Neon Jungle. The show is taped at Manhattan's Lexington Avenue Armory to air Dec. 10 on CBS.

The parade of models in lacy undergarments with elaborate trimmings of feathers, sequins and ribbons has become part of the holiday TV landscape. This year's honor of wearing the most bejeweled bra, valued at $10 million and covered in diamonds, rubies and sapphires, goes to model Candice Swanepoel.

At her fitting earlier this month, Karlie Kloss said that while the outfits are skimpy, they take months to make.

The question is: Will Swift don a pair of Victoria's Secret's signature wings?