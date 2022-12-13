Taylor Swift says she feels 'more free to create' than she did in her early 20s

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift said in a recent interview that she feels "more free to create" than she did in her 20s as the pop star moves into the next phase of her career.

The "Anti-Hero" singer made the comments while sitting down with Academy Award-winning director Martin McDonagh for a directors-on-directors series hosted by Variety, published on Monday. Swift opened up about how her artistic process has changed over the last few years.

"Do you feel like your songwriting is different now? Even if you’re talking about a heartbreak song, are you different in writing now as opposed to how you were when you were 22?" McDonagh asked Swift during the interview.

"Yes. I definitely feel more free to create now," she responded. "And I’m making more albums at a more rapid pace than I ever did before, because I think the more art you create, hopefully the less pressure you put on yourself. It’s just a phase I’m in right now. And everybody’s different."

Swift added, "There are people who put an album out every five years and it’s brilliant and that’s the way they work. And I have full respect for that. But I’m happier when I’m making things more often."

She also discussed how writing and directing "All Too Well: The Short Film" helped her grow as a director as she prepared to make her first feature-length film for Searchlight Pictures.

"Every aspect of my job as a singer has affected the way that I am as a director," Swift said. "I’ve occasionally been in a film for very short periods of time. I really want someone to feel comfortable. If they want to be able to look at the monitor, or they want to know how it’s set up, they should be able to.

"But I think it’s helpful when people know what story it is they’re telling. I’ve been part of things where you didn’t know the script, and no one knew what the story was," she continued.