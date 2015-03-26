Taylor Swift says, "I don't really take my clothes off": Most covered-up celebrity?

The world of pop music is filled with stars who flash their flesh, but Taylor Swift says she prefers to keep her body covered up so that her music can do the talking.

In an interview with England’s “The Sun” newspaper, the 22-year-old said that she doesn’t “really take my clothes off” because “I don’t think I can pull it off."

She added that she wants her success to be based on the fact that she writes her own songs, “not that I have great abs."

Taylor also spoke about the release of her latest album, “Red,” and her duet with English singer Ed Sheeran, saying, "For me, Ed is my absolute favorite.” According to the interview, Taylor is a big fan of Sheeran's music: “He's been the only artist I've been listening to! His album is so good."

