Taylor Swift opens 2018 American Music Awards days after breaking political silence

Days after breaking her long-standing silence on discussing politics, Taylor Swift took the stage at the 2018 American Music Awards Tuesday, kicking off the show with a performance of her hit song "I Did Something Bad."

The 28-year-old star—who switched out of her red carpet look, which featured a silver mirrored mini dress with matching thigh-high boots, for a sparkly black-and-red bodysuit—was joined by more than a dozen dancers for her performance while a large snake hovered behind her.

Moments after her opening number, Swift, who is nominated for four AMAs, returned to the stage to accept the "Tour of the Year" award.

"To the fans: If you didn't want to hang out with us... we wouldn't have been on an amazingly fun stadium tour," Swift said in her acceptance speech.

On Sunday, Swift broke her political silence with a social media message, slamming Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn, currently a state congresswoman.

"As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn," Swift told her 112 million Instagram followers. "Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me."

Swift said the congresswoman "voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry."

"These are not MY Tennessee values," the "Fearless" singer added, noting that she will be voting for Democrat Phil Bredesen for the Senate, and also for Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat who's running for re-election.

