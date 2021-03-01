Taylor Swift slams Netflix series 'Ginny & Georgia' over 'lazy,' deeply sexist' joke

Taylor Swift spoke out after the Netflix series "Ginny & Georgia" made a joke made about the singer’s dating history.

The newly released series focuses on an angsty 15-year-old girl named Ginny who is forced to move to New England with her mother, Georgia, to set up roots for the first time in their lives. The series contains a line that upset both Swift and her fans when one character asks: "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

The "Bad Blood" artist took to Twitter on Monday to specifically call out the Netflix original for the "lazy" and "deeply sexist" line.

"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s--- as FuNnY," she wrote.

The star also called out Netflix, which released the documentary about her titled "Miss Americana" last year.

"Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you Broken heart Happy Women’s History Month I guess," she concluded.

Representatives for Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The angry tweet from Swift came after her fans noticed the line and caused an uproar on social media. Several of Swift’s supporters took to Twitter to rebuke both Netflix and "Ginny & Georgia," arguing that they were essentially trying to shame the artist for having a dating history. According to Glamor, some even dug up a similar joke that was featured in the Netflix original "Degrassi: Next Class."

"Taylor Swift made an entire career off of her exes," a character in the teen drama says.

The criticism got so widespread that the hashtag "#RESPECTTAYLORSWIFT" was trending on the social media platform on Sunday. The hashtag is similar to one that cropped up in November after NBC’s "Saved by the Bell" reboot on the Peacock streaming service made a joke about Selena Gomez donating her kidney.

"#RESPECTSELENAGOMEZ" began trending at the time after disgruntled fans took issue with the joke, prompting an apology from the network.