Taylor Swift cancels tour due to 'unprecedented pandemic': 'I'm so sorry'

Taylor Swift has canceled the remaining shows of her "Lover Fest" tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Swift, 31, took to her social media accounts on Friday to share the "sad" update for her fans.

"I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you. It's not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I'm sad about. I'm so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we've postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule," the "Evermore" singer said.

Her statement continues: "This is an unprecedented pandemic that changed everyone's plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I'm so disappointed that I won't be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can't wait til we can all safely be at shows together again."

On Twitter, Swift said she misses her fans "terribly" and "can't wait til we can all safely be at shows together again."

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench in live concerts and performances in most of 2020 and in the near future, Swift managed to delight her fans with the release of not one but two surprise albums last year.

Back in July, Swift surprised fans with the announcement of a new album titled "Folklore." Then, in December, Swift announced the release of Folklore's "sister record" titled "Evermore."

"I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives," Swift said at the time.

And if that's not enough to hold her fans over, the global country-turned-pop-star recently announced she's officially finished rerecording her "Fearless" album from November 2008.