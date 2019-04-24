Taylor Swift looks perfect in pastel gown at Time 100

Taylor Swift stepped out in a pink-and-yellow pastel gown at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Tuesday.

The pop star's angelic dress also featured yellow embroidered flowers on the bodice.

In addition to walking the red carpet, Swift sang a few of her hit songs including "Style," "Delicate," and "Love Story."

The singer also reminisced on writing one of her first hits, "Love Story," when she was just 17 years old.

According to Variety, Swift told the audience she would sit alone in her room and "think about what love would be like and obviously overdramatize and romanticize it when I would write about it."

Swift added, "I’ve always looked at writing as sort of a protective armor, which is weird cause you’d think writing about your life, that’s usually likened to vulnerability. But, I think that when you write about your life, it gives you the ability to process your life."

The 29-year-old made Time's most influential list and her friend and fellow singer Shawn Mendes penned a sweet note about Swift.

“I’ve been a Taylor Swift fan for as long as I can remember. But it wasn’t until I met and got to know her that I understood how wonderful a person she truly is,” Mendes began.

“Taylor makes the job of creating music for millions of people look easy. It all comes from her—her belief in magic and love, and her ability to be as honest and raw as possible. She’s the master of putting the perfect amount of thought into not overthinking, and that’s why her music connects so well,” he continued.