Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golden Globes

Golden Globes joke about Taylor Swift was 'weird' and 'flat,' host Jo Koy admits after backlash

Taylor Swift did not appear to receive Jo Koy's joke about her well during his Golden Globe's opening monologue

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Emma Stone jokingly calls Taylor Swift an 'a--hole' for cheering loudly at Golden Globes Video

Emma Stone jokingly calls Taylor Swift an 'a--hole' for cheering loudly at Golden Globes

Emma Stone comments on her 20-year friendship with Taylor Swift while accepting an award at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Golden Globes host Jo Koy earned himself an infamous reputation on Sunday night after poking fun of Hollywood's biggest stars. Delivering a litany of jokes that seemed to flop with the A-list audience, Koy spoke candidly after the show about one particular remark.

He admitted the energy in the room changed when he made a crack at Taylor Swift's expense. Making an appearance on GMA3 Monday morning, Koy says she was not the intended butt of his joke.

"I think it was when the Taylor [Swift] one was just a little flat," he shared on GMA3. "It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL, you know what I mean? I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that," he clarified. 

GOLDEN GLOBES HOST JO KOY'S PERFORMANCE LABELED A 'NEAR-TOTAL DISASTER' ONLINE: 'REDUCTIVE, SEXIST AND CHEAP'

Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller sit at the Golden Globes table

Taylor Swift was accompanied by pal Keleigh Teller to the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

"So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way," he said, reluctantly. Last night, he told Extra that he was trying to be positive. "It was a compliment. It was more like she could be more intimate tonight. That's all," he added.

Swift's attendance at NFL games this season has caused quite a stir, prompting the game's camera crew to follow her. Swift seemingly confirmed rumors that she and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were an item when she showed up to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer Kelce on in week 3 of the NFL in late September. 

"There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," Swift previously told TIME of her frequency on camera.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Taylor Swift looks animated in a white tank top and red jacket as she watches Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play the Bears

Taylor Swift's attendance at Arrowhead Stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs September 24 game against the Chicago Bears turned into a spectacle. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," Koy joked on Sunday. "I swear. There's just more to go to, here."

The songstress, in attendance as a nominee, immediately picked up her drink and took a sip to digest the joke. Swift looked displeased, seated next to friend Keleigh Teller, despite some muffled laughs around her.

Jo Koy holds the microphone on stage at the Golden Globes

Jo Koy says his joke about Taylor Swift during his monologue was meant to be a dig at the NFL. (Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Koy was subjected to much more backlash for other jokes made throughout the evening. The comedian divulged that the commentary has been slightly defeating. 

"That's a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie," he told the hosts. "I’d be lying if [I said] it doesn’t hurt…Hosting is just — it's a tough gig. Yes, I’m a stand-up comic but that hosting position, it’s a different style…I feel bad, but I got to still say that I loved what I did."

Representatives for both Koy and Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending