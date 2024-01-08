Golden Globes joke about Taylor Swift was 'weird' and 'flat,' host Jo Koy admits after backlash

Golden Globes host Jo Koy earned himself an infamous reputation on Sunday night after poking fun of Hollywood's biggest stars. Delivering a litany of jokes that seemed to flop with the A-list audience, Koy spoke candidly after the show about one particular remark.

He admitted the energy in the room changed when he made a crack at Taylor Swift's expense. Making an appearance on GMA3 Monday morning, Koy says she was not the intended butt of his joke.

"I think it was when the Taylor [Swift] one was just a little flat," he shared on GMA3. "It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL, you know what I mean? I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that," he clarified.

GOLDEN GLOBES HOST JO KOY'S PERFORMANCE LABELED A 'NEAR-TOTAL DISASTER' ONLINE: 'REDUCTIVE, SEXIST AND CHEAP'

"So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way," he said, reluctantly. Last night, he told Extra that he was trying to be positive. "It was a compliment. It was more like she could be more intimate tonight. That's all," he added.

Swift's attendance at NFL games this season has caused quite a stir, prompting the game's camera crew to follow her. Swift seemingly confirmed rumors that she and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were an item when she showed up to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer Kelce on in week 3 of the NFL in late September.

"There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," Swift previously told TIME of her frequency on camera.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," Koy joked on Sunday. "I swear. There's just more to go to, here."

The songstress, in attendance as a nominee, immediately picked up her drink and took a sip to digest the joke. Swift looked displeased, seated next to friend Keleigh Teller, despite some muffled laughs around her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Koy was subjected to much more backlash for other jokes made throughout the evening. The comedian divulged that the commentary has been slightly defeating.

"That's a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie," he told the hosts. "I’d be lying if [I said] it doesn’t hurt…Hosting is just — it's a tough gig. Yes, I’m a stand-up comic but that hosting position, it’s a different style…I feel bad, but I got to still say that I loved what I did."

Representatives for both Koy and Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.