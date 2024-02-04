Grammy Awards 2024

Joni Mitchell, 80, making debut Grammy performance after recovering from brain aneurysm

It has been an incredible few years for Joni Mitchell.

The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter will make her debut performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday as part of a celebrated return for the 80-year-old following a brain aneurysm in 2015.

The music legend, who already has nine Grammy awards to her name and a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award, is nominated for best folk album for her album "Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]," which was recorded in 2022 during her surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island.

