Grammy Awards 2024
The 66th annual Grammy awards celebrate the best in music. Taylor Swift could make history and become the first artist to win album of the year four times with her "Midnights" catalog. Trevor Noah hosts for the fourth consecutive year at the Crypto.com Arena.
incoming update…
It has been an incredible few years for Joni Mitchell.
The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter will make her debut performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday as part of a celebrated return for the 80-year-old following a brain aneurysm in 2015.
The music legend, who already has nine Grammy awards to her name and a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award, is nominated for best folk album for her album "Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]," which was recorded in 2022 during her surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island.
Read more about Mitchell's legacy here.
See all the hottest stars walk the Grammys red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift dominated the musical spotlight in 2023 with her Eras Tour and box-office record breaking film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”
She is nominated for six Grammy awards for her record “Midnights:”
Record of the Year - "Anti-Hero"
Song of the Year - "Anti-Hero"
Best Pop Solo Performance - "Anti-Hero"
Album of the Year - "Midnights"
Best Pop Vocal Album - "Midnights"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - "Karma" ft. Ice Spice
Taylor Swift may break history with a fourth Album of the Year award for her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” which would make her the artist with the highest number of wins in that category.
Other artists who could make history tonight are SZA and Billie Eilish.
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is unable to attend the Grammys due to the Super Bowl schedule. Swift also has a busy schedule with the continuation of her Eras Tour and will not be performing at the award show.
Fox News Digital's Breana Scheckwitz contributed to this report.
Presenters for the 2024 GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony include country singer Carly Pearce, five-time Grammy winner Jimmy Jam and Molly Tuttle who won the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album in 2023.
Presenters for the main broadcast include Kacey Musgraves, who has won six GRAMMY awards, last year’s surprise Grammy winner for Best New Artist Samara Joy and Christina Aguilera. Meryl Streep will also be presenting. She is nominated for Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording. Oprah Winfrey and Lenny Kravitz will be presenting the In Memoriam segment introductions.
The role of the presenter at an awards show is to announce the award, share the meaning behind each award, read the list of nominees and then announce the winner. Presenters have a responsibility to share the correct information throughout the night and maintain a flow to keep the audience’s attention.
Fox News Digital's Breana Scheckwitz contributed to this report.
The Grammys is an award show, but the star performances are the main attraction. The 66th GRAMMY Awards will showcase new budding artists like Billie Eilish as well as musical legends including Billy Joel.
J. Ivy, Larkin Poe, Pentatonix, Sheila E. and Jordin Sparks will perform an opening number for the 2024 GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony which will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA. Some of the other notable performers for that event include Gaby Moreno, country singer Brandy Clark, gospel singer Kirk Franklin and jazz pianist Robert Glasper.
Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell will make her Grammy performance debut at the main event following recovery from a debilitating aneurysm that threatened to leave her mute.
Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman will perform “Fast Car.” Chapman’s original version was nominated for 3 Grammy awards in 1989 and won Best Female Pop Performance. Luke Combs’ cover of the song is nominated for Best Country Solo Vocal Performance.
Other performances tonight include Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Travis Scott. The award ceremony is held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.
Fox News' Breana Scheckwitz contributed to this report.
Live Coverage begins here