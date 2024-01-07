Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golden Globes

Taylor Swift’s Golden Globes night: singer unimpressed by host Jo Koy’s joke, reunites with Selena Gomez

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' was nominated for a Golden Globe

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Kelsey Grammer reveals what he's looking forward to most at the Golden Globe Awards Video

Kelsey Grammer reveals what he's looking forward to most at the Golden Globe Awards

"Frasier" star Kelsey Grammer told Fox News Digital what he's looking forward to at the 2024 Golden Globes, and what the future holds for him.

Taylor Swift seemed unimpressed with 2024 Golden Globes host Jo Koy as he made a joke about the "Midnights" singer-songwriter during the opening of the show.

Koy took a shot at Swift by referencing the attention the NFL typically gives the pop star when she attends her boyfriend Travis Kelce's football games. 

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,," Koy joked. "I swear, there’s just more to go to."

The camera then panned to Swift, who remained straight-faced as she took a sip of her drink. The singer, who is on a break from "The Eras Tour," was seated with Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh, along with Emma Stone and other A-list stars.

GOLDEN GLOBES CONFESSIONS: A ‘SUITS’ SPINOFF, NICOLAS CAGE'S MUSICAL PLANS AND KELSEY GRAMMER'S FUTURE

Taylor Swift and Joy Koy side by side

Golden Globes host Jo Koy joked about Taylor Swift during the Golden Globes. (Getty Images)

"Personally if taylor swift glared like that at me on national television I’d walk right out of that room and leave the country," one viewer wrote on X, formerly Twitter. 

Swift has commented on the public's reaction to how often she appears on the big screen while cheering on Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," she told TIME magazine. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

"I’m just there to support Travis," Swift added. "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Taylor Swift poses at the Golden Globes

Taylor Swift did not win the Golden Globe for cinematic and box office achievement. (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift holding a drink at Golden Globes

Taylor Swift smiles while holding a drink at the Golden Globes. (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jo Koy hosting the Golden Globes

Jo Koy hosted the 2024 Golden Globes. (Getty Images)

Despite Koy's joke, which fell flat with the audience, Swift appeared to enjoy herself throughout Sunday's awards show. While "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" did not take home the award for cinematic and box office achievement, she cheered loudly as Emma Stone was awarded the Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture.

In another fun moment, Swift was photographed taking a selfie with "Barry" star Bill Hader.

Swift also reunited with longtime friend Selena Gomez. The "Single Soon" singer wore a short red gown for the occasion.

Bill Hader and Taylor Swift take a selfie

Bill Hader poses with Taylor Swift for a selfie. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift chat at Golden Globes

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift chat at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Getty Images)

Noticeably absent from the Globes was Swift's boyfriend. Kelce did not play in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers as the team had already clenched a spot in the NFL playoffs.

It's unclear why Kelce didn't appear at the awards show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending