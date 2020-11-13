Taylor Swift on how she carved 'out a human life within a public life' after meeting boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift has long tried to keep her private life and public life separate.

The 30-year-old musician spoke candidly with Sir Paul McCartney about how she balances fame and a relationship with her boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.

Swift revealed her song "Peace" from her latest album "Folklore" is about keeping her personal life private.

“‘Peace’ is actually more rooted in my personal life," she said in Rolling Stone. "I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living."

HOWARD STERN APPLAUDS TAYLOR SWIFT FOR VOICING HER POLITICAL BELIEFS

"I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow,” Swift reasoned.

Sir Paul then asked if Swift's partner sympathizes with her struggle being famous. “Oh, absolutely," she said.

“But I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids," the Grammy-winner admitted.

TAYLOR SWIFT CAN RE-RECORD HER OLD MUSIC, FANS CELEBRATE ONLINE: '#TAYLORISFREE'

Swift said she's been more conscientious about where she lives, who she spends her time with, and when to say no to a photograph.

"The idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy. That’s what that song ‘Peace’ is talking about," she said.

Swift and Alwyn, 29, began dating in May 2017. She said in her 2020 Netflix documentary, "Miss Americana," that she was "falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private," Swift described. "Even though it was really horrible, I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy."